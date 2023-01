A perfectly petite 32-inch Roku smart TV with high quality image (32% off)

Measuring 32 inches, this LED Roku smart TV is small but mighty. It's the perfect appliance for a bedroom, kitchen or smaller space that still has high marks for sound and image quality. Use all your favorite streaming sites, cable, satellite, HDTV antenna or Roku mobile app."i Am absolutely in love with this tv! The picture is amazing and so crisp! And the colors are so vibrant! Setting it up was easy and took only a couple of minutes and we were up and running. The sound is amazing and I love the apps. We aren't familiar with this brand but are very pleased with their product! We have had no problems with streaming and it works like a dream. I would definitely recommend this brand!" — PrincessInMs