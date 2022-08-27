Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Invest in furniture pieces that also double as a storage option
Promising review:
"I love that I have some hidden storage for everyday items. I always do my daughter's hair in front of the TV so I keep a brush, hair ties, and spray in here along with my laptop charger and mouse and there is still room left over. We use this as a stool and as a snack table as well as a foot rest. I got the blue color, which looks exactly as photographed. LOVE it! Genius design." — Selena R.
Free up more space in your pantry with some magnetic spice jars
Promising review:
"These are perfect. So happy to have my spices off the shelf, and up on the door where I can see them ALL (and they're even organized alphabetically). One tip: If you're putting labels on them, turn the container so the 'sprinkle' lid is in the upper right hand corner. This will keep very fine spices (baking soda, for example) from leaking out when on the steel base. Unfortunately, I discovered this after the fact — I just had to turn the culprits over, so the labels now read upside down, not a big deal." — Robyn
Create even MORE pantry space with this attachable cabinet
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this cabinet! Our pantry is small so I had spices, oils, and other condiments in our kitchen cabinets. This cabinet allowed me enough room to store all of that, which emptied two of our smaller cabinets for pots and pans. Not only did it give me two extra cabinets to use in my kitchen, but I also have much better access and visibility to spices and other things." — BJ
Invest in a label maker so you can keep track of anything and everything
Depending on how many rolls of label tape you want, you can snag extra rolls here
.Promising review:
"If you want a label maker to better manage your stocks of home goods, this is the product that you should consider. It works as the descriptions suggest and its user-friendly experience stands out compared to other comparable products." — YanQi Lin
Tidy up your dresser drawers with a sock and underwear organizer
Promising review:
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" — Elizabeth L. Blackwell
Keep track of important documents and receipts with an expanding file folder
Promising review:
"I am on the road all the time for work and these have made my life so much easier! I have almost every color of these and use one for my personal (bills to pay, checks to cash, to-do lists, forms to sign etc.), another for anything that pertains to this specific day, and all of the rest I have one for each client. I could easily see these being great for high school/college classes. These go from the floor of my car, to my bottomless purse, to the kitchen counter; they go everywhere and they have held up great! I absolutely love these!" — Jenna Smith
Grab a four-shelf over-the-toilet rack
Promising review:
"So nice! Even though it’s just two of us we struggle to keep things clean. I finally realized that it’s because we don’t have enough stuff that'll actually organize everything. This makes life sooo much easier for us! It keeps everything in the open but still organized. I have curly hair and have a TON of products. I also love baths and have a ton of stuff for that too (salts, bubbles, bombs, candles). I now can keep everything on here and it’s perfect access from the shower and the sink! Our bathroom is small and it’s perfect. Usually, my husband assembled but I did this time because I didn’t want to wait. Super easy! It’s not super sturdy but we haven’t had any issues. You might want to bolt to the wall though. But you don’t have to." — Amazon customer
Opt for a shower curtain liner with pockets for extra storage
Promising review:
"This is the perfect solution for my tub/shower situation. We have no shelving, and showerhead racks tend to get rusty/caked with soap and have even fallen off. We've had this in the shower for three months now and it's great. It holds all our bottles, razors, and bars of soap." — Rachel B.
Store batteries in a battery organizer and tester
Promising review:
"My husband can finally stop buying the same batteries over and over again because we DO have them at home. I wish I had known about this product sooner. We had batteries EVERYWHERE and didn't know if they were good or not. My husband was constantly buying more. But with this thing it is so easy to store them AND know exactly what batteries we have." — Dulce & Tim
House unused hangers in a handy hanger stacker
This stainless-steel hanger organizer can hold 55 velvet hangers or 100 wire hangers.Promising review:
"This product is great and does exactly as advertised! Easy assembly — only need four screws (included with package). Was able to fit 41 velvet hangers and 60 plastic, totaling 101 hangers. I alternated which way the hangers were facing up until the handle splits into two. I then placed our hangers facing each way, resting against the handle. This significantly increases the amount of hangers you can carry on this device! The added weight does not appear to impair the functionality of the product at all. This will be perfect when moving out of my apartment and into a house." — Sarah
Condense your closet with nonslip velvet hangers that are flatter than normal plastic hangers
Promising review:
"These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy it again." — Vida Maars
Free up some counter or pantry space with a stackable water bottle organizer
Promising review:
"These bottle holders are great for keeping all of our water bottles nearly organized. No more shuffling things around to get what you actually need or trying to hold the bottles in the cabinet as you're opening/closing. Was worried that the plastic would be flimsy and 'cheap,' but its actually very nice and thick. Stacking them is easy too. I will be getting more!" — imanurse
Finally get rid of that stack of books on your floor by placing them on floating bookshelves
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.Promising review:
"These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" — LaBuenaVidaMere
Expand closet space with shelf dividers
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels. The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.Promising review:
"I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." — BarbraGenie
Invest in some useful rainbow nesting storage containers
The lids snap together so everything is contained and organized.Promising review:
"I love these because the large ones are large and there is a wide range of sizes, but they don't take up very much room in storage. The color coded lids and containers are awesome. I loved mine so much I ordered a second set for myself and a set for my daughter. I do wish the lids were a bit tighter, but for my purposes they are perfect." — Sydney A. Graham
Place a magnetic strip on your kitchen backsplash to store metal knives and utensils
This magnetic bar comes with mounting hardware and instructions to hang it up, and it is also compatible with Velcro
or any kind of mounting tape
.Promising review:
"I want to order another one!!! I wish I had thought to purchase one of these sooner. The magnet is strong and holds plenty of my everyday knives. I decided to put it on the side of my fridge and it holds perfectly when you remove the back and stick directly on. I didn't need anything extra to hold it in place either. Now I have more counter space." — RayJoni07
Roll and place T-shirts in a hanging T-shirt organizer
The Roll Keeper
is a woman-owned small business based in Kelso, Washington.Promising review:
"Works as advertised! I can now fit most of my T-shirts on it to make more space in my drawer for other clothes while still not taking up all my closet space. I love this idea!" — Tatiana
Avoid scratching and banging your cookware together by trying to nest them in your cabinets
Promising review:
"This rack is perfect. I put my largest skillet on the bottom and smallest at the top. I did not secure the rack with the screws that came with it so I can easily move it if I rearrange my pots and pans area. Even without securing it to the cabinet, it works perfectly and doesn't shift when I remove a pan. I also appreciate the color: Others I have seen are shiny silver, which I did not want. I will be buying another one of these for our cabin. I have already recommended this rack to friends." — CustomerO
Invest in a storage option for your lil' one's plethora of hair bows
Promising review:
"As a mom of twin girls, I find there are a lot of bows in this house. One of the twins in particular has become a fan of the big bows lately and they just take over. So, I bought this. We hang it inside their closet using a Command hook and it's perfect! They can pick out a bow to go with their outfit every day and they're able to put their bows away all by themselves too (they're 4). I'm happy with the look, quality, and functionality." — megs
A tank top and sports bra hanger that can hold a handful of camis, bras, and workout tops
Promising review:
"I needed these so bad and didn’t realize it until I owned them! The best way to store my sports bras! I can see them so easily now and they take up minimal space in the closet!" — Vanessa Ramos
Free up counter space by snagging a magnetic paper towel holder and attach it to the fridge
Promising review:
"I love this. It’s perfect for my small kitchen. I hate having stuff on the counters since my kitchen is so small. I used it vertically instead of horizontally. Works perfectly and it is sturdy." — Laura Caballero
Declutter your garage with a door rack organizer
Promising review:
"What a great product and what great customer service. I have been looking for a way to store my fishing rods so they won't break. This worked perfectly. I will buy more of these and spread them around my garage door. Before you order make sure you measure your garage panels as they are all different and you must specify the size of your panel. If you have a problem, call customer service and they will bend over backward to help you. Highly recommend. I'm a very satisfied customer" — Jaykalish
Create an organized, spa-like atmosphere in your bathroom with a mounted towel rack
Promising review:
"Anyone with a small bathroom knows that free space is almost nonexistent, and these have been so great. We bought two so we had one for each bathroom, and we were able to get the majority of our towels up on them and looking nice (which means we freed up space in the linen closet)!" — Amazon customer