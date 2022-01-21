Smartmatic Voting Firm Sues Mike Lindell, Alleging He Lied About Election To Sell Pillows

The Smartmatic voting machine company has filed a scathing defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, alleging he concocted lies about a rigged presidential election to sell his products.

“Crazy like a fox. Mike Lindell knows exactly what he is doing, and it is dangerous,” Smartmatic said in its lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota.

The suit, which also names the MyPillow company as a defendant, also alleges deceptive trade practices and seeks unspecified monetary damages. In addition, the suit demands that Lindell retract his statements that Smartmatic switched votes from then-President Trump to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“He knows voting machines did not switch votes from former President Trump to now President Biden,” the lawsuit states. But “facts do not matter to Mr. Lindell,” it adds.

It accuses him of taking advantage of a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to make money by pushing the vote fraud claims.

“Mr. Lindell intentionally stoked the fires of xenophobia and party-divide for the noble purpose of selling his pillows,” says the suit, noting that the MyPillow name is inevitably placed “conveniently” and “strategically” during Lindell’s media appearances.

Lindell told Business Insider that he welcomed the suit because Smartmatic is “guilty” of vote manipulation and “they’re all going to prison.” (He also said earlier this month that he has the evidence to put at least 300 million Americans ― somehow linked to what he claims is a fraudulent election ― “in prison for life.” Only 155 million Americans voted for president in the 2020 election.)

Mike Lindell has never been more confident about his plan to overturn the 2020 election: "We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people." Is he planning to imprison basically the entire US population? pic.twitter.com/UYfC1dR7V0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 12, 2022

He said it was “kind of hilarious” the suit argues his attacks have been profitable because, he claims, he lost more than $80 million after “big-box stores, retailers and shopping channels” dropped him amid his controversial campaign.

Lindell peppered a four-day symposium on the election late last year with countless plugs for his pillows.

There is no evidence of any notable fraud involving Smartmatic’s machines, which were used in Los Angeles County in the 2020 election.

