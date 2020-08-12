Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ Gets Coronavirus Remix After Thousands Attend S.D. Concert

Smash Mouth’s 2001 hit “All Star” was reworked for the coronavirus era on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”
Stephen Colbert’s crew reimagined the band’s headline performance at the weekend’s Sturgis Buffalo Chip music and motorcycle festival in South Dakota, where frontman Steve Harwell shouted “Fuck that COVID shit” to an audience of thousands, many who weren’t wearing masks or bothering with social distancing.
“Hey now, we’re contagious, we’re in Sturgis, no mask,” Harwell appears to sing in the spoof video that also takes aim at President Donald Trump’s disastrous handling of the public health crisis.
Check out the clip here:
And compare it to Smash Mouth’s original song here:
