Smash Mouth Slams MLB All-Star Bryce Harper And Twitter Users Dunk Hard

Baseball superstar Bryce Harper is off to a rough start in his debut season with the Philadelphia Phillies after hometown fans booed him this week for unspectacular performance.

To add insult to injury: Harper is getting slammed by the ’90s California rock band Smash Mouth.

Earlier this year, the band that gave the world the song “All Star” lobbied real-life All-Star Harper to sign with their beloved San Francisco Giants, according to NBC Sports.

Instead, Harper signed a $330 million contract with Philadephia.

Smash Mouth called him out for taking a job for money.

Yo Bryce.......told you not to go to Philly jackass! The @SFGiants fans NEVER boo their own players! You we're lead by $ only so swim in the sea of boos now! How much do you love your agent now?? Worth the taxes you avoided? How's that 45min drive to the stadium?lol @bryceharper3 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 1, 2019

When one journalist suggested that maybe famously grumpy Philly fans had a point and Harper deserved to be booed, the band doubled down.

"Bryce Harper deserved to be booed. The honeymoon is officially over. So far, [he] has been a very expensive failure and flop."



-@AdamSchein joins Phillies fans in holding Bryce Harper to a higher standard. pic.twitter.com/7bC5j7DB9U — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) May 1, 2019

Bllsht! Nuture your players, support your players. That way when they pull through you can feel like you deserved it and you feel like you're part of it. Booing makes you the enemy....NOT part of the team! He's hit 6 HR's and remains a constant threat in the lineup! BAM! https://t.co/od3J8Z6lux — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 2, 2019

For the record, Harper understands why fans are frustrated. “I’d do the same thing,” he told reporters.

Smash Mouth’s slam of Harper may have temporarily boosted the band’s pop culture profile, but it had unintended consequences.

Since a whole generation has adopted the chorus of “All Star” (Hey now, you’re an all-star/ get your game on, go play/ Hey now, you’re a rock star, get the show on, get paid) as a personal philosophy, some people on Twitter felt betrayed by Smash Mouth’s sudden criticism of Harper’s paycheck:

This tweet is completely contradicts the lyrics to All Star. What happened to “get the show on, get paid”?!



I feel so lied to https://t.co/rdGqd7L7Wk — Travis Hughes (@_travishughes) May 2, 2019

You guys literally told All Stars to get paid. https://t.co/wLeZyyMez0 — Velvet Thunder (@Ian_Henshaw) May 2, 2019

And when you’ve been lied to by Smash Mouth, there’s really not much left to live for. — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) May 2, 2019

Others on Twitter suspected the Smash Mouth tweet was hiding a bigger story: