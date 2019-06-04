If you think “straight pride parades” should really be a thing, the members of Smash Mouth are looking at you with their fingers and their thumbs in the shape of an “L” on their foreheads.

At least that’s the impression from a tweet posted Tuesday by the band that gave the world the 1999 hit “All Star.”

The tweet didn’t mince words, though it also didn’t explain what inspired it. It may have been a response to news that organizers in Boston are planning to hold a “straight pride parade” in August, as Pride.com noted.

“Straight Pride Parade?????” read the tweet from the band’s official account. “FUCK OFF!!!!!!!!” (That’s five question marks and eight exclamation points, for those keeping score.)

Straight Pride Parade????? FUCK OFF!!!!!!!! — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 4, 2019

A spokesperson at the Boston mayor’s press office said the group planning to host the “straight pride” parade has been in contact with city officials, but has not yet received the permits it would need for the event.

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh released a statement supporting the city’s LGBTQ community and its upcoming pride events.

“Every year Boston hosts our annual Pride Week, where our city comes together to celebrate the diversity, strength and acceptance of our LGBTQ community,” Walsh said. “This is a special week that represents Boston’s values of love and inclusion, which are unwavering. I encourage everyone to join us in celebration this Saturday for the Pride Parade and in the fight for progress and equality for all.”

Whatever the genesis of Smash Mouth’s tweet, it didn’t matter to the many Twitter users who approved of the message and added their own comments.

I guess her fingers in the shape of an L on her forehead stood for "Love wins" — Morgan Bimbo Warrior Faye (@PrissyOrcGF) June 4, 2019

Imaging explaining to someone who graduated from high school in 1999 that Smash Mouth is the most woke band from their childhood. — Matthew: Not Running For President 2020 (@SirGametime) June 4, 2019

Some felt compelled to paraphrase the lyrics to “All Star” to fit the tweet:

You tried to tell em that the world was gonna roll em. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 4, 2019

the gays start coming and they don’t stop coming — lauren🍅🤡 (@sawyersbonsai) June 4, 2019

Although the majority of respondents were happy to ride the Smash Mouth meme train, at least one person wanted to address the big issue: Why have a “straight pride parade” at all?

Pride was created in response to the treatment of LGBTQ* folks. Stripping them of rights, humanity, healthcare, etc. These problems are still ongoing. That said, every single day is straight pride for yall. Let us have a fucking month Jeezus Christ — ⭐Gamebear Color⭐ (@gembearable) June 4, 2019

Talking smack on the internet seems to make up a big part of Smash Mouth’s 21st-century career.

Last week, the band called out Drake’s recent behavior at NBA games and told him to “sit the FCK down” when the ball is in play.

Earlier this month, Smash Mouth also went after baseball superstar Bryce Harper﻿ for signing with the Philadelphia Phillies instead of their beloved San Francisco Giants.