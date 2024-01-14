This Nostalgic Symbol Is Here To Boost Your January Morale

Walmart Walmart

According to a 2023 YouGov poll, January is Americans’ least favorite month. It’s easy to see why. We no longer have the holidays to look forward to (and the days off that come with it), and, in many parts of the country, it’s really freakin’ cold. At a full 31 days long, the month seems to last forever too. This time of year, we could use a collective morale boost.

The iconic smiley face design (you know the one: simple black eyes and mouth on a yellow background) has a long history of boosting morale. According to Smithsonian magazine, It was designed by late commercial artist Harvey Ross Ball in 1963 to cheer up employees working at an insurance. Then, in the ’70s, two brothers who owned a Hallmark store started using the image, adding the slogan “Have a happy day” to it.

Advertisement

The smiley face is still ubiquitous today. If you could use your own winter morale boost, gift yourself one of these joy-inducing items that we found at Walmart. Not only will it cheer you up, it will make everyone who sees it smile too.