“I’m very impressed with the quality of this Biolite. Even all the extras including the canvas bag are of the top notch manufactured parts. This surely will be able to be passed on to the next generation. Don’t know the lifespan of the heat generator but it’s very well made. Everything is easy to assemble. I got the rack and griddle also. The Best heat/electric generator & firepit/grill on the market in my humble opinion. My brother has the smaller version which is more for bug out or camping outdoors.” — Jeffrey S

“The BioLite Fire Pit is a fantastic addition to any outdoor enthusiast’s gear. It’s versatile, portable, and eco-friendly, offering a smokeless, efficient, and enjoyable fire experience. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, going camping, or just enjoying a quiet evening by the fire, this fire pit is a must-have. It has quickly become an essential part of our outdoor adventures, and we can’t recommend it enough!” — Jamil Salman

“It’s great for my little driveway or porch fires to do s’mores for the kids and that’s all I need. I can get a fire going in about 5-10 mins now with my system down and watch it while I have a drink or talk to a friend. It’s really relaxing that way. I do like the Bluetooth control too. I’ve been inside and seen the fire dwindling on the back porch and cranked it up to keep it going. And the battery pack can charge your electronics too. Again that’s great for a camping scenario and for me if there’s a bad winter storm or something, since I don’t have a fire place, this could really save the day which is why I wanted it too. I never let the thing sit out more than overnight and I use a brush and clean and store it. If you’re not that kind of person I can see how you’d be disappointed.” — Vishu D

“The fan allows you to burn damp wood when you normally couldn’t use it.” — Viking77

“I love my Biolite firepit and grill. It is exactly what they claim, a great camping tool. I love the fan for the fire. It keeps the smoke down and the heat up. The Biolite company is great to work with. Their customer service is some of the best I have worked with. They stand behind their product 100%.” — Mark M.