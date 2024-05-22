HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Fire pits aren’t typically what you’d think of when Memorial Day rolls around, but it’s one of the best times to snag one on sale despite it being so miserably hot out. These outdoor contraptions sit on store shelves during the hotter months, so they go on sale when they’re out of mind. In other words, you should probably snag one now to prep for the cooler seasons. If you’re on the hunt for a smokeless pit, consider grabbing BioLite’s smart and portable FirePit+, on sale now at Amazon for 25% off. It’s a “game-changer for outdoor gatherings,” according to one user, and it’s full of smart features like Bluetooth, a USB rechargeable battery, a top for hibachi-style grilling and folding legs that make it extra portable.
The FirePit+’s smart features are definitely its best selling points, creating what one reviewer says is a “hassle-free fire experience.” Bluetooth connectivity lets users change the pit’s airflow as needed and keep smoke away from their faces, all without manually adjusting buttons (though you can do that, too) and risking a burn. It also has a battery that operates those fans and lasts up to a claimed 30 hours on a single charge — longer than typical camp-cooking propane tanks. Separated from its pit, the battery also doubles as a USB-A charger for juicing those electronics on the go.
Reviewers absolutely love it for its portability, too. Customer Vishu D says if you’re looking for a travel-sized grill, “I can’t imagine there’s a pit better than this one. It’s great for my little driveway or porch fires to do s’mores for the kids and that’s all I need. I can get a fire going in about 5-10 mins now with my system down and watch it while I have a drink or talk to a friend. It’s really relaxing.”
If you’re already itching for the cooler months, you find the heat of a summertime fire enjoyable, or you’re hunting down a practical Father’s Day gift — this Memorial Day sale week is an excellent time to grab BioLite’s FirePit+.
“I’m very impressed with the quality of this Biolite. Even all the extras including the canvas bag are of the top notch manufactured parts. This surely will be able to be passed on to the next generation. Don’t know the lifespan of the heat generator but it’s very well made. Everything is easy to assemble. I got the rack and griddle also. The Best heat/electric generator & firepit/grill on the market in my humble opinion. My brother has the smaller version which is more for bug out or camping outdoors.” — Jeffrey S
“The BioLite Fire Pit is a fantastic addition to any outdoor enthusiast’s gear. It’s versatile, portable, and eco-friendly, offering a smokeless, efficient, and enjoyable fire experience. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, going camping, or just enjoying a quiet evening by the fire, this fire pit is a must-have. It has quickly become an essential part of our outdoor adventures, and we can’t recommend it enough!” — Jamil Salman
“It’s great for my little driveway or porch fires to do s’mores for the kids and that’s all I need. I can get a fire going in about 5-10 mins now with my system down and watch it while I have a drink or talk to a friend. It’s really relaxing that way. I do like the Bluetooth control too. I’ve been inside and seen the fire dwindling on the back porch and cranked it up to keep it going. And the battery pack can charge your electronics too. Again that’s great for a camping scenario and for me if there’s a bad winter storm or something, since I don’t have a fire place, this could really save the day which is why I wanted it too. I never let the thing sit out more than overnight and I use a brush and clean and store it. If you’re not that kind of person I can see how you’d be disappointed.” — Vishu D
“The fan allows you to burn damp wood when you normally couldn’t use it.” — Viking77
“I love my Biolite firepit and grill. It is exactly what they claim, a great camping tool. I love the fan for the fire. It keeps the smoke down and the heat up. The Biolite company is great to work with. Their customer service is some of the best I have worked with. They stand behind their product 100%.” — Mark M.
