Snag Amazon's Best-Kept Secrets On Day 2 Of Fall Prime Day

Chef's Path panty <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chefs-Path-Airtight-Storage-Container/dp/B0822JNHFY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525b568e4b0102e6963cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="containers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b568e4b0102e6963cb55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Chefs-Path-Airtight-Storage-Container/dp/B0822JNHFY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525b568e4b0102e6963cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">containers</a>, Renpho heated eye <a href="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B07SM61FCT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525b568e4b0102e6963cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b568e4b0102e6963cb55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B07SM61FCT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525b568e4b0102e6963cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">massager</a>, Halo portable car <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HALO-Bolt-Air-Emergency-Interchangeable/dp/B08KJNJJL2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525b568e4b0102e6963cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b568e4b0102e6963cb55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HALO-Bolt-Air-Emergency-Interchangeable/dp/B08KJNJJL2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525b568e4b0102e6963cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">charger</a>
Amazon
Hidden among all the well-known tech deals and kitchen appliances that sell out before you can even click “add to cart,” Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days actually has a stash of legitimate gems that you may not know are also on sale.

If you want to know about some of this year’s deals and products that we don’t think get enough credit, keep reading. You’ll be pleased to find swoon-worthy skin care products, practical goods and helpful home items that you never knew you needed until now.

1
Amazon
Kasa smart plug mini four-pack (30% off)
Kasa's smart plug system allows you to integrate all your smart home platforms while also monitoring your energy usage. Schedule timers, turn devices on and off and more, all from your phone or with voice commands.
$20.88 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
2
Amazon
Hagibis cleaning pen for AirPods (20% off)
I don't know about you, but my AirPods get really yucky. This three-in-one earphone cleaning kit includes a flocking sponge, high-density brush and metal pen tip to dust, clean and freshen up your products without causing any damage.
$5.59 at Amazon (originally $6.99)
3
Amazon
National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree (about 17% off)
Get ready for the holidays with this artificial reusable Christmas tree from National Tree Company. This 6.5-foot fir tree is designed to look and feel lifelike, with full branches and a classic shape that looks like it just came straight from the Vermont wilderness. The tree has pre-attached, hinged branches that drop down. It's easily set up and folded back down for quick and easy storage.
$116 at Amazon (regularly $138.99)
4
Amazon
Allwei portable power station (up to 34% off)
Ideal for camping or for keeping your most valuable gadgets juiced during a blackout, this portable back-up generator can power up to nine devices at once using the variety of outlets, offers 300 watt's worth of power and has LED with an SOS mode for emergencies.
$164 at Amazon (regularly $219-$249.99)
5
Amazon
Beakey five-piece makeup sponge set (54% off)
This five-pack of soft and bouncy sponges won't soak up all your liquid and cream products and mimics the exact shape of the Beauty Blender — a round body and a pointed precision tip — but for a fraction of the cost.
$5.94 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
6
Amazon
Miss Mouth Messy Eater stain treater (20% off)
Come for the adorable packaging but stay for the actually-effective stain-fighting power of this magical spray. The water-based formula promises to eradicate some of the greatest offenders — including grease and coffee — and is free of phosphates, sulfates, perfumes and dyes.
$5.99 at Amazon (originally $7.49)
7
Amazon
KitchenAid all-purpose kitchen shears (34% off)
Thank to HuffPost's food editor Kristen Aiken’s recent roundup, we learned just how versatile and essential a good pair of kitchen shears can be — and yet, as Aiken pointed out, many people overlook them. She recommends this all-purpose stainless steel KitchenAid pair, which come with micro-serrated blades, soft, grippy handles and a plastic sheath for safe storage. They were already pretty affordable at full price, let alone with a Prime Day discount.
$7.94 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
8
Amazon
Revision Skincare Intellishade Truphysical Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45 (20% off)
Despite being fairly under the radar, even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It also includes peptides that hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but keeps skin more soft, supple and smooth. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreen.
$67.20 at Amazon (originally $84)
9
Amazon
Lee Beauty professional gel callus remover (35% off)
Get sandal-ready with this powerful pre-exfoliating treatment that rids your feet of dry, cracked patches and flaky, dead skin. This foot gel uses a blend of skin-safe acid and hydrators to remove even the most stubborn or calluses or cracks.
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $18.49)
10
Amazon
Greenworks 2000 PSI electric pressure washer (20% off)
Make easy work of blasting through of grime and dirt on your outdoor surfaces with this electric pressure washer by Greenworks that's got 2000 PSI of spraying power. This easy-to-maneuver washer also has a 25-foot pressure hose, a 35-foot power cord and special siphon hose to easily switch between water and detergent.
$132.99 at Amazon (typically $165)
11
Amazon
A Bug Bite Thing three-pack (28% off)
This tiny, kid-friendly tool that uses suction to remove insect saliva and venom from bug bites and stings, thus reducing your body’s reaction of itching, swelling and pain. Get it in packs of three so you can keep one in your bag, your bathroom and on your patio.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
12
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess false effect mascara (20% off)
Essence's Lash Princess mascara claims to give the appearance of wearing false lashes, and it can make a striking difference in even the most subtle lashes. In addition to its very appealing low price, the mascara's conically shaped brush picks up all of your lashes and gives dramatic volume and intense color without clumping.
$3.99 at Amazon (originally $4.99)
13
Amazon
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste (16% off)
The viral sensation that is The Pink Stuff actually lives up to the hype, according to the overwhelming number of positive ratings and testimonials. This non-toxic and multi-purpose cleaning paste can remove everything from that burnt-on mess on the bottom of your pots and pans to difficult rust stains left on stovetops. It can even work on removing permanent marker from walls. The non-abrasive and scratch-free formula works on virtually any surface like glass, porcelain, marble and wood.
$4.99 at Amazon (originally $5.97)
14
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer 1.0 heated brush (38% off)
This is an incredibly popular multi-use tool. Boasting a mix of pinned and tufted bristles, it works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined drying and styling process and a picture-ready hairdo every time. The larger surface area of the brush helps disperse heat quicker, meaning it won't take 72 hours to dry long hair. It's a great gift for someone who loves that fresh blowout look.
$27.91 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
15
Amazon
Joseph Joseph cutlery drawer organizer (24% off)
Reviewers are obsessed with this cutlery organizer, which promises to manage even the unruliest of silverware drawers and is designed to maximize storage in tight spaces. It has eight deep slots that promise to hold up to 48 pieces of cutlery.
$11.39 at Amazon (originally $14.99)
16
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow vitamin C oil (30% off)
Sunday Riley, the luxury skin care brand with a cult-like following, is known for using potent infusions of clinically proven ingredients, and its high-ticket product line rarely goes on sale. The brand’s C.E.O. Glow oil contains a nourishing blend of cold-pressed vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil to target premature signs of aging, visibly brighten skin and improve skin texture.
$56 at Amazon (originally $80)
17
Amazon
Urevo under-desk treadmill (44% off)
Getting a cardio boost while working from home is easier than ever with this sleek under-desk treadmill that wheels away neatly after you're done. It has a maximum load of 265 pounds and revs up to almost eight miles an hour. It also automatically tracks your distance and calories burned and you can control the speed with the included remote.
$199 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
18
Amazon
Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets (25% off)
Washing machines need cleaning, too, and these Affresh tablets do just that by simply tossing one into your top-load or front-load washer. They're formulated to help remove smelly residue and stubborn grime, and work so well that reviewers rave about them, calling them an effortless household staple. I plan on stocking up this Prime Day, too, since like this reviewer, I'm pretty sure that once I try them, I won't know why in the world I waited so long.
$8.99 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
19
Amazon
Nature Well Clinical retinol advanced moisture cream (28% off)
Even though this is priced at less than $20, this advanced cream claims to offer a clinical formulation and improved delivery system that can help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and promote collagen production through increased cellular turnover thanks to the inclusion of micro-encapsulated retinol.
$14.39 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
20
Amazon
The Saem Iceland hydrating eye stick (32% off)
This adorable eye stick is a luxurious and refreshing de-puffing eye treatment at a very affordable price point. It's packed with Icelandic mineral water, cooling xylitol, brightening niacinamide and seaweed extract to hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles.
$6.79 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
21
Amazon
Suprus electrical lighter (30% off)
This USB-rechargeable long-stem lighter uses no kind of lighter fluid or potentially dangerous flame to light candles, grills or gas-powered stovetops. There's also a safety feature that ensures it will only generate sparks after unlocking.
$6.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
22
Amazon
Jimoo 100% mulberry silk pillowcase (20% off)
Made with 100% mulberry silk spun by domesticated silkworms, this pillowcase has a momme of 22 and is available in three sizes and 20 colors including lavender, midnight blue, Champagne and saffron yellow. It also has a discreet zippered closure to keep the case in place all night long.
$23.19 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
23
Amazon
Stasher reusable silicone storage bag (30% off)
It's made with food-grade silicone, so you can do more than just store foods in this reusable press-closure bag by Stasher. You can also use it to sous vide meats, reheat contents in the microwave and cook foods in the oven up to 400 degrees. This particular bag is their leak-proof 56-ounce size.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
24
Amazon
Chef's Path 24-piece storage container set (47% off)
These BPA-free containers with stay-fresh airtight lids can help you achieve a drool-worthy pantry, neatly organized with all your dry storage goods. The stackable set comes with 24 containers in assorted sizes, a measuring spoon set, reusable chalkboard labels and a chalk pen.
$37.19 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
25
Amazon
Rolling utility cart (30% off)
This 5-tiered utility cart, available in both black and white, offers rolling and convenient storage for nearly every space in your home. It's equipped with four caster wheels, two of them lockable, and made with a premium hard density plastic.
$27.99 at Amazon (typically $39.99)
26
Amazon
Renpho eye massager (34% off)
The Renpho eye massager can promote relaxation and reduce puffiness, eye strain and dryness by using oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and a comfortable temperature of 104-107 degrees to relieve symptoms. This battery-powered mask can also be paired with Bluetooth to play listening content of your choice while the Renpho is in use.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $69.99)
27
Amazon
Emme muslin cotton throw (44% off)
This soft and comfy throw made with four- or six-layer cotton muslin yarn can accurately be described as a baby blanket for adults. This breathable throw comes in several colors on sale and multiple styles and sizes.
$27.91 at Amazon (typically $40)
28
Amazon
Ancestry DNA genetic testing kit (51% off)
Learn more about your genetic history, ancestry and how your DNA can impact your health with this DNA activation kit from Ancestry. Using the company's interactive app and subscription, you can build your own personal family tree that connects you with others that may be related to you along with the world's largest collection of online family history records.
$49 at Amazon (originally $99)
29
Amazon
Lumineux whitening strips (40% off)
Formulated to lift stubborn stains without damaging the enamel or causing sensitivity, these whitening strips use non-toxic and microbiome-safe ingredients like coconut oil, citric acid and dead sea salt. This pack contains seven treatments worth of peroxide-free strips that can also help nourish teeth and gums.
$13.79 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
30
Amazon
Stanley 16-ounce travel mug (30% off)
Stanley is famed for their coveted drinking vessels and this 16-ounce travel mug features the brand's signature double-walled and vacuum-insulated design that keeps cold contents cold and hot ones hot. This tumbler has a trigger action and spill-proof lid and all components are dishwasher-safe.
$18 at Amazon (originally $27)
31
Amazon
Lane Linen 100% Egyptian cotton sheet set (34% off)
This luxurious king-sized set of 100% Egyptian cotton sheets includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillow cases. Grab these 1000-thread count, silky-weave sheets in several sale colors.
$79.77 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
32
Amazon
Jteman cell phone stand with speaker (20% off)
Instead of falling asleep while scrolling through TikTok and dropping your phone on your face as you’re drifting off, try streaming your favorite comfort show with the help of this nifty device that feels designed for poor sleep hygiene in the best way possible. This adjustable stand has grippy feet so that it will stay put on any surface, and reviewers say the built-in Bluetooth speakers offer good quality sound.
$20 at Amazon (typically $25)
33
Amazon
Juusmart MFi-certifed lightning iPhone chargers (53% off)
These three chargers with 6-foot cords are compatible with most later generations of iPhones and iPads and boast lightning-fast re-juicing power with a promise to recharge your device three times faster than a standard wall adapter and cord. And because they're Apple MFi-certified, these chargers have been inspected and regulated by the brand name company to be safe to use with their products.
$13.49 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
34
Amazon
Anker magnetic desktop charging station (36%)
Conveniently charge all your devices at one sleek port with this Anker charging station that's outfitted with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, three standard AC outlets and one magnetic charging pad for phones.
$63.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
35
Amazon
NuFace mini micro-current device starter kit (30%)
This smaller version of the NuFace Trinity packs the same toning power as the full-size device, using micro-current technologies to visibly contour the face, brighten complexion and slightly reduce the appearance of fine lines and even deeper-set wrinkles.
$154 at Amazon (originally $220)
36
Amazon
Cosrx snail mucin essence (20% off)
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to benefits including increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's snail essence contains 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has a famed reputation for improving the overall look and feel of complexions everywhere.
$14.49 at Amazon (typically $18)
37
Amazon
Bissell PowerGlide cordless stick vacuum (60%)
This slim and agile cordless vacuum only weighs about 9 pounds and can power through pet hair on both carpet and hard surfaces. The tangle-free brush prevents hair wrapping and the accompanying attachments — a pet turbo eraser tool, a crevice tool and a dusting brush — clean hard to reach dirt and messes.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $248)
38
Amazon
Theragun Prime deep tissue massager (22%)
Theragun's fourth generation, Bluetooth-connective massage gun offers percussive therapy and pain relief that reaches 16 mm into the muscle. It features advanced sound insulation for an ultra-quiet performance, and you can choose from four attachments and five speeds using the OLED display screen.
$209 at Amazon (originally $266.99)
39
Amazon
Innisfree Daily UV Defense sunscreen (30%)
Calming and hydrating, this daily defense sunscreen by Innisfree offers broad-spectrum SPF 36 protection and a completely white-cast-free finish. Unlike other sunscreen formulas that you might be used to, this product performs and feels closer to a fresh and lightweight lotion and contains soothing green tea extract and centella asiatica, which can help address irritation and redness.
$11.20 at Amazon (originally $16)
40
Amazon
iWalk portable charger with USB-C connection (32% off)
This portable charging bank delivers lightning fast charging power to most iPhone models. Lightweight and ultra-compact, it also features a digital display so you can keep tabs on how much power it has left.
$23.79 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
41
Amazon
AeroGarden indoor hydroponic herb garden (55% off)
This high-performance hydroponic grow system helps to grow herbs indoors all year round. It comes with a six-pod gourmet herb kit to grow greens like mint, Thai basil and thyme and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $109)
42
Amazon
Fullstar vegetable chopper (20% off)
This BPA-free 11-in-1 chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a mandolin to a dicer to a blade for julienning vegetables and more. Each part of this chopper is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up and it can also double as post-chopped veggie storage.
$23.99 at Amazon (typically $29.99)
43
Amazon
Halo Bolt Air emergency car jump starter and tire pump (20% off)
This handheld device can be used to jump-start a full-sized car or SUV using the included jumper cables, but it also has a built-in air compressor you can use to quickly inflate tires, balls, rafts, air mattresses and more (it comes with four interchangeable nozzles). The Halo Bolt Air also has a powerful LED floodlight and two USB ports for charging your essential electronics.
$103.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
44
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum (45% off)
One of iRobot's most "bang-for-your-buck" robot vacuum options, the Roomba 692 features a sleek design and the same three-stage cleaning system as other models from the brand. It uses a dual multi-surface brush that effectively loosens debris for better suctioning and an additional edge sweeping brush reaches corners, along walls and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, you can schedule customized cleaning routines or control the vacuum using voice commands or other smart home platforms.
$164.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
45
Amazon
Adidas women's Cloudfoam running shoes (40% off)
Built with a soft and responsive Cloudfoam memory-like insole, these Adidas running shoes are supremely lightweight and feature a sock-like outer that hugs your foot. Grab these in women's sizes 5-11 and tons of color combinations, though not all color options will be on sale for Prime Day.
$45 at Amazon (originally $75)
46
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan mini standing mixer (32% off)
All the same power and versatility that you can expect from the traditional KitchenAid standing mixer is packed into this lighter and smaller 3.5-quart version. It's compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks.
259.99 at Amazon (originally $379.95)
47
Amazon
Joseph Joseph nesting storage containers (34% off)
We've all rummaged around drawers and cabinets trying to find matching lids and containers. Fortunately, this five-piece nesting food storage set from Joseph Joseph can help with that. Each container features a lockable, airtight and leakproof lid that makes stacking and transportation a cinch.
$23.79 at Amazon (originally $36)
48
Amazon
A 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths (28% off)
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and are made from super-absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet, but gritty enough for scouring when dry. These reusable and biodegradable cloths are completely machine-washable and great for drying dishes and cleaning countertops and more since they are compatible with virtually any surface.
$18.05 at Amazon (typically $24.99)

