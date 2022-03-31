Shopping

Kristen Stewart at The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night on March 7, 2022.
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart at The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night on March 7, 2022.

We are now on the other side of yet another seemingly interminable awards show season, this one stretched out as a result of the constraints of planning ceremonies during a pandemic. Sunday’s Academy Awards brought the year’s most anticipated red carpet event, and while seeing our fave celebs glammed up has been a delight, I’ve personally been most excited by Kristen Stewart’s takes on high fashion.

I find styling a notoriously grungy, dirtbag aesthetic-inclined individual in designer duds to be wildly compelling, especially when she’s given a chance to put her own spin on it.

And while the tux shorts Stewart wore at this week’s Oscars were absolutely iconic, I thought the outfit she chose for The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night party was not only sleek and chic but wearable and super easy to recreate. She paired a cropped tube top and midi pencil skirt from Australian designer Maticevski with Christian Louboutin’s The Hot Chick 100mm heels. True to form, Stewart kicked off those high heels as soon as she could, changing into what appear to be beloved well-worn Nike Cortez sneakers with ’80s throwback scrunch socks.

What I love most about this ensemble is how great it looks both with the Louboutins and casual Nike kicks. It’s a fabulous example of how an extremely elegant look can be dressed down and edged up, with minimal effort, using items you likely already have at home. I have hope in my heart that one day, stylists will let this heel-hating woman wear clothing that more closely aligns with her personal style, but until then, it’s fun to see her make high-femme clothing her own.

Keep reading to get everything you need to make Stewart’s effortlessly cool look your own. The fact that it involves separate pieces and two different footwear options makes it incredibly versatile and leaves room for personal interpretation that allows for mixing and matching depending on your own aesthetic. Wear it for upcoming weddings, fancy date nights and more.

1
Moda Operandi
A red Maticevski bustier top
If you simply must have Stewart's Maticevski top, then you can grab it in red at Moda Operandi. It's quite the splurge, but if you've been saving your pennies for an investment piece, then the beautiful construction, timeless shape and figure-sculpting silhouette will make it a worthy investment.
Get it from Moda Operandi for $625.
2
Free People
A simple bandeau
It doesn't get much easier than this classic tube-style top. It's less structured than the one KStew rocked above, but it is an easy way to dress down the look as a whole, and it'll be highly wearable all summer long.
Get it from Free People for $20.
3
J.Crew
J.Crew's best-selling pencil skirt
This J.Crew number is a pretty close match to Stewart's Maticevski skirt, for a fraction of the cost. It's made of bi-stretch cotton that nips at the waist and creates a long, elegant line.
$79.50.
4
Amazon
A pull-on skirt
A more casual version of Stewart's midi skirt, this Urban CoCo bodycon skirt is made of soft, stretchy fabric that contours your body for a super flattering shape.
Get it from Amazon for $15.85.
5
Christian Louboutin
Christian Louboutin heels
If you're looking to splurge, then treat yourself to these sexy Louboutins. Stewart is rocking the Hot Chick style, made from Italian patent leather and featuring wavy edges and that signature red sole.
Get them from Net-a-Porter for $745.
6
Nordstrom
Nine West pumps
Nine West's Tatiana pointy toe pumps come at a much more reasonal price point than the Louboutins, cut a very similar shape. They're a timeless investment that will look good for years to come.
Get them from Nordstrom for $58.80.
7
Amazon
A pack of scrunch socks
If you're opting for KStew's casual footwear vibe, pair your sneaks with these extra heavy slouch socks from AWS/American Made Store.
Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
8
Flight Club
Nike Cortez sneakers
You're going to have to move fast if you want to snag the actual sneakers that Kristen owns. They're a hot commodity and not easy to find! With a bit of time and effort you may be able to find your specific size on Amazon, but your best bet is to get them from Flight Club.
Get them from Flight Club starting at $84.
9
Madewell
Madewell white leather sneakers
Madewell's super-cute court sneakers are not unlike Stewart's old Nikes. They're minimalist while still having that old-school vibe, are made of eco-friendly materials and have supportive, cushy insoles so you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Be sure to go up a half size if you have a wide foot, as they tend to run slightly narrow.
Get them from Madewell for $98.
