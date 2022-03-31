Getty Images Kristen Stewart at The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night on March 7, 2022.

We are now on the other side of yet another seemingly interminable awards show season, this one stretched out as a result of the constraints of planning ceremonies during a pandemic. Sunday’s Academy Awards brought the year’s most anticipated red carpet event, and while seeing our fave celebs glammed up has been a delight, I’ve personally been most excited by Kristen Stewart’s takes on high fashion.

I find styling a notoriously grungy, dirtbag aesthetic-inclined individual in designer duds to be wildly compelling, especially when she’s given a chance to put her own spin on it.

And while the tux shorts Stewart wore at this week’s Oscars were absolutely iconic, I thought the outfit she chose for The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night party was not only sleek and chic but wearable and super easy to recreate. She paired a cropped tube top and midi pencil skirt from Australian designer Maticevski with Christian Louboutin’s The Hot Chick 100mm heels. True to form, Stewart kicked off those high heels as soon as she could, changing into what appear to be beloved well-worn Nike Cortez sneakers with ’80s throwback scrunch socks.

What I love most about this ensemble is how great it looks both with the Louboutins and casual Nike kicks. It’s a fabulous example of how an extremely elegant look can be dressed down and edged up, with minimal effort, using items you likely already have at home. I have hope in my heart that one day, stylists will let this heel-hating woman wear clothing that more closely aligns with her personal style, but until then, it’s fun to see her make high-femme clothing her own.

Keep reading to get everything you need to make Stewart’s effortlessly cool look your own. The fact that it involves separate pieces and two different footwear options makes it incredibly versatile and leaves room for personal interpretation that allows for mixing and matching depending on your own aesthetic. Wear it for upcoming weddings, fancy date nights and more.

