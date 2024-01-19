HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Humankind has recognized the healing, anti-inflammatory power of snail mucin for centuries, with evidence of its earliest known use dating back to ancient Greece. In present day, the ingredient is enjoying a wave of K-beauty-fueled popularity led by a viral serum from skin care imprint Cosrx.
However, this TikTok-famous brand isn’t the only one harnessing the potential of snail mucin to create products that promise to soothe, heal and hydrate skin. Seoul Ceuticals is a lesser-known brand that’s responsible for an incredibly popular moisturizer based around the ingredient — and we just spotted it for 25% off at Amazon (20% off plus a $1 coupon).
It contains a 97.5% concentration of snail mucin — one of the higher ones available on the market, according to the brand — and contains a slew of powerful emollients that promise to boost hydration.
One of them, jojoba oil, was previously described by acupuncturist Paige Yang as an ingredient that mimics the oil that your skin naturally produces. It also contains fatty acid-rich shea butter and aloe, which can stimulate collagen production and help moisture bind to the skin.
Overall, the product promises to brighten and improve the appearance of skin with consistent use, banishing dullness and reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. It’s also cruelty-free, as the snail secretions are harvested ethically.
With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon across over 20,000 reviews, customer are overwhelmingly happy with the product, saying that it hydrates “like a dream” and leaves skin “moist but not greasy and a lot firmer.” See what some of the most recent Amazon reviewers had to say about the product below, or just scroll all the way down to add this to your cart while it’s still on sale.
“I was hesitant to try this moisturizer but I wanted to see for myself. I’m glad I did. It’s like my 3rd week of using it but the results in my facial skin is amazing. Many had noticed the glow in my skin. I’ll definitely continue buying and using this product. I’m also interested of trying their vitamin C serum. This is a worth buy.” — Amazon Customer
“I have never been a skincare girly, so take what I say with a grain of salt. Since July 1st 2022, I have lost 99 lb. Obviously, my skin is not as tight as it used to be now. I was unhappy with a crepey looking patch of skin on the front of my neck, and bought this to see if it would help tighten based on some really fabulous looking before and after photos. Now I know it normally takes time to see results with any sort of product like this, and that time and consistency are key, but I swear I felt like I could tell a difference when using this the first few times. It may just be from the added moisture, but I already feel like the look of the crepey area that I was unhappy with is improved. Now I wish that I had taken before photos, because I didn’t really think this was going to work! As testament, I have already purchased a second jar. I also so far have had no reactions to it, be it rashes, breakouts, or otherwise.” — OtakuKitteh
“This is one of my favorite creams! It feels amazing on the skin, very soothing and a nice consistency.” — Hannah Johnson