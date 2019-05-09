The simple act of opening a door turned into a terrifying moment for a man in Oklahoma when a snake leaped from a porch light and bit him in the face. And the entire scene was caught on a doorbell cam video.
Footage showed Jerel Heywood leave his car outside the house of his friend, Rodney Copeland, in Lawton, Oklahoma on Sunday. When Heywood opened the door, the snake attacked.
Heywood could be heard calling out for his friend to take him to the hospital, where the medical staff later determined that the snake was not poisonous.
“No stitches, thankfully, but they cleaned me up pretty good,” Heywood told CNN. “I am on antibiotics.”
The snake, however, was killed on the spot by a neighbor with a hammer, the network said.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
The World's Most Dangerous Snakes