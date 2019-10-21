Peak Florida: Snake Eating Another Snake Gets Interrupted By An Angry Wasp

It’s nature at its most... well... Florida: a coral snake eating a rat snake while being attacked by a wasp.
Evangeline Cummings, assistant provost and director of University of Florida Online in Gainesville, shared the footage via Twitter and asked for help figuring out just what was going on.
At one point in the now-viral clip, the coral snake thrashes wildly, either in an attempt to chase off the yellowjacket or in response to a sting from the insect:
A doctoral candidate at the university replied:
It’s not clear how the dead snake got into the rosebush or if it was dead when the coral snake found it. But after chatting with experts on Twitter, Cummings settled on a theory:
