Massive Python Filmed Popping Out Of Shelf In Australian Supermarket

Looks like dinner’s going to be bland this week!

Shoppers looking for seasoning at a supermarket in Australia on Monday had to contend with a large snake that had taken up residence in the herbs and spices section.

The python was seen on video peeking its head out of a shelf at the Woolworths store in Glenorie, a suburb northwest of Sydney.

“I was browsing and turned to my left and he had come out and his face was about 20cm from mine, just looking at me,” Helaina Alati, a shopper, told 7 News.

By a stroke of good fortune, Alati was a former volunteer snake catcher, and offered to remove the intruder.

“It was super mellow, not aggressive at all. I’m guessing he came down from the ceiling. He was about 10 feet long” she told 7 News.

The supermarket chain confirmed it had been visited by the “slippery and rare customer.”

“Once it was sighted, our team members reacted quickly and calmly to cordon off the area for the safety of customers,” a spokesperson told HuffPost. “A snake catcher removed the slithery customer, who was released safely into bushland shortly after.”

It’s not known how the snake got into the store.