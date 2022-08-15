Someone Gave A Snake Robot Legs, For Some Horrifying Reason

A snake with legs?

In what could be the opening sequence of a sci-fi/horror flick, YouTuber Allen Pan has given a snake the ability to walk on its own four robotic feet.

“I actually feel bad for snakes,” he says in the video, highlighted by digg. “They lost their legs ― and nobody is even trying to find them.”

Except for him.

Pan built a tube a snake can crawl in ― “totally voluntary,” he insists ― which then moves forward on robo-legs with the snake inside, step by unsettling step.

The snake isn’t controlling Pan’s device.

Yet.