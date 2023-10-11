Snap Them Up: The Highest-Rated Items On Sale During Fall Prime Day

ShoppinghomesalesPrime Day 2023

With thousands of promising ratings and reviews, these items are worth your time during Prime Big Deal Days. It all ends Wednesday night!
Highly-rated goods on sale for Prime Day
Amazon
Highly-rated goods on sale for Prime Day

If you’re anything like me, when you’re debating a new purchase, you find it helpful to see what other people think. Thanks to Amazon’s robust trove of customer reviewers, it’s never been easier to scout out what others are loving to help discern what’s worth your hard-earned money this Prime Day.

We’ve rounded up products with rave reviews and high ratings by folks who deem these buys everything from amazing to life-saving. Ranging from home organization to tech and beauty, these highly-rated items are all on sale for a limited time during Prime Big Deal Days. There’s something for everyone, so you’re nearly guaranteed to find something that’ll enrich your life.

1
Amazon
A bestselling Kindle Paperwhite (32% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

I invested in a Kindle during Prime Day last year, and it's one of the best purchases I've made. I love being able to carry it around knowing that it's holding dozens of my books nearly weightlessly, so I can take it on trips, on errands, and up and down the stairs easily. Plus, it has adjustable warm light so you can read late into the night without straining your eyes. The battery life lasts forever and it's even waterproof. I was a stickler for physical books until I tried the Kindle — now I'm a total convert.

Promising review: "I have always been a book lover, and I use to hate the ideas of getting a kindle and going fully digital. I thought nothing would compare to holding a book, flipping through the pages, putting it on my bookshelves, etc. After finally building up the courage to place the order, I will say I have absolutely no regrets! I read from various places in my house, so having a backlight device is perfect for times where the lighting tends to get worse. I’m a night owl, so I always had to use my reading lamp at night with a book, but my partner is a lighter sleeper and the light bothered him always. With this, its dimmable lighting (and warm/cool tone lighting) is a game changer. My eyes no longer strain from using bright lights to read. Not to mention the amount of money im saving on books. ... I was indeed very hesitant for years, but I’ve finally became pro kindle! Please listen to all of the positive comments and reviews, your life WILL be changed." — Kelsey Liley
$94.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
2
Amazon
Bissell Little Green vacuum cleaner (28% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

If your furry friends or little ones brings snow or dirt into the house, fret not. The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains.

Promising review: "We have had a playroom couch that turns into a guest bed for about 5 years now. Since the couch is in the playroom with my children, it is exposed to a lot of sticky foods (chocolate milk, peanut butter and jelly, i mean, you name it, they've probably spilled it on this couch or rubbed their sticky fingers on the couch after eating it). On top of foods and drinks, the couch has been around to potty train 2 kids. It's never ideal, but yes, the kids did have a few accidents over the years. I needed a way to actually DEEP CLEAN this couch so I ordered this product. I was hesitant because I find deep cleaning tools always annoying to clean after. However, this product was great. I have used it on so many household items now! The playroom couch, the living room couch, carpets, dining room chairs and it cleans each one so great. The dirt and grime it sucks up is so nasty but so satisfying. We have two dogs and even with dog hair getting sucked up, it continued to work like a charm and was super simple to clean out and store for the next use!" — kendrick v.
$89 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
3
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender (45% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

If you've had your eye on a Vitamix, now's the time to jump on this self-cleaning, ice-crushing wonder. From smoothies to soups and beyond, it just doesn't get any better than this classic. It has an easily adjustable speed dial, is ideal for large batch cooking, and has a cooling fan, a thermal protection system and hardened stainless steel blades.

Promising review: "This machine is amazing and completely worth the price. We had a cheap Ninja blender for 7 or 8 years and found that we hardly ever used it. It just wasn't functional. We'd make a strawberry smoothie and all the little strawberry seeds would still be there. I found the food processor was way more functional than the Ninja. Fast forward to a month ago, and we finally bought this Vitamix. It is AMAZING! It blends everything super smooth. The only thing that I find little tiny bits persisting is raspberry and blackberry seeds. Eveything else is totally smooth. We've started making at least one smoothie a day for breakfast, use it for soups, pureeing home made jams, etc, and it is a breeze to clean up. Rinse out quickly with water, fill just under half way with water, add a quirt of soap, and run at full speed for 30-45ec. I wish I had bought this sooner. This is not a quiet machine, but it works so quickly and so effectively, who cares!?" — js
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $549.99)
4
Amazon
A pair of wildly popular Beckham pillows
Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Boasting over 157,000 5-star ratings, these pillows are filled with a soft down alternative that helps them keep their plush shape, and which makes them a great pick for back, stomach and side sleepers alike. Hot sleepers will especially appreciate the pillows’ cooling fiber and breathable cotton cover with a luxe 400-thread count. Plus, reviewers are obsessed with them, with some writing they’ve been on a years-long hunt for the perfect pillow that led them here.

Promising review: "You really want to buy these pillows! They fluffed out very nice and makes me feel like a queen in a fancy hotel. They are absolutely worth the price - soft, cool but firm enough. I purchased more for myself and my daughter as a gift for her new apartment. You will not be disappointed oh and if you need to know I am a side sleeper. Have a great day!" — kenna34
$30.59 with coupon (originally $60.99)
5
Amazon
Aerogarden Harvest kit (70% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

This popular hydroponic grow system helps to grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.

Promising review: "I have been growing the herb plants that came w/ the aero garden. I have harvested 3 times already. I recently bought the lettuce pods & I am going to see how the lettuce does. If the lettuce grows even half as good as the herbs then I will be so happy. But, I have a feeling the lettuce is going to flourish like the herbs. I have not had one problem w/ this aero garden. Easy to assemble, maintain & clean. The light indicators remind you of when water is needed & plant food. Plant food is included w/ purchase. I recommend this product." — Kindle Customer
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $164.95)
6
Amazon
Crest Whitestrips (35% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

I'm obsessed with Crest Whitestrips for helping whiten my naturally yellow teeth (that also withstand a lot of coffee drinking, if you catch my drift). I grew up using gloopy, uncomfortable whitening treatments that slid around my teeth so much that I ended up swallowing some of the product, so I was skeptical about trying whitening strips again. But I've found that these Crest Whitestrips are bounds better than the treatments of the '90s and early '00s. These stick easily and firmly to your teeth, and are so unobtrusive that the 30 minutes or hour you wear them passes by quick and comfortably. You're essentially left with whiter teeth with as little effort as possible. I consider these one of my favorite beauty buys and I go through them quickly, so I'll be stocking up. I love this pack because it includes twenty regular 30-minute whitening treatments plus two "express" hourlong treatments for an extra whitening boost. They also promise to be enamel-safe.

Promising review: "For the no nonsense folks, it works. Did it everyday until I ran out and it works well. It’s 2 strips that go on the top and bottom row of teeth, leave it on for about an hour then take it off. Do it when teeth are relatively clean that way the peroxide can clean the teeth with ease without food or buildup obstructing the process. I started with express whitening first. I DONT REMEMBER THE LAST TIME MY TEETH WERE THIS WHITE" — The Wolfe
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
7
Amazon
Chom Chom reusable lint roller (37% off)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The internet-famous Chom Chom uses a roller that features both a microfiber surface and a rubberized blade to attract and capture hair in the convenient receptacle. You just run it across furniture like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the bin once it's full.

Promising review: "The first one, my daughter literally took it out of my hands when she moved out. So I ordered a second one. After that, I got a new puppy. My Chom-chom was working perfectly like they always do until my sweet puppy ate the fins off of it. The fins are the silicone bits that pull the hair off of whatever you’re trying to take it. Lesson learned, keep my Chom-chom away from the puppy. So I am now on my third Chom-chom and still love it every time I use it! Sidenote, here it now has a special place on the shelf where the puppy can’t reach. This is a purchase you won’t regret." — Susan
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $31.95)
8
Amazon
A Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub (45% off)
Rating: 4.4 out of 5

This inflatable hot tub features a customizable heated water system that climbs to 104 degrees and a heavenly 140 bubble jets for your own at-home spa experience. Reviewers attest to its durability and affordability; as one reviewer wrote, for this price, “I’d buy it again in a heartbeat.” The tub seats four and promises a fast, tool-free assembly — the perks of being inflatable!

Promising review: “Coleman, you’ve outdone yourselves with this item! Fought with my wife for months over buying this. I wanted a solid hot tub with all the fancy woodwork around it, the type that costs an arm, leg and both hands. After weeks of arguing, I bought it. So easy to assemble and it was kind of fun watching it take shape when I blew it up. It comes with everything including this cute little light. I live in Florida and it heated up to 104 within 6 hours. We have used it almost every night since buying and honestly I love it. It’s so sturdy my wife who has had 6 hip surgeries can sit on top of it then slide right in. She gets out the same way. Most definitely a 5-star item that I would recommend to anyone. We’re buying my mom one for her upcoming 75th birthday. I’m tired of calling the hot tub repairman to fix her old one!” — Tina Burnham
$329.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
9
Amazon
A Renpho heated eye mask and massager (28% off)
Rating: 4.4 out of 5

The Renpho heated eye massager may be my most prized possession. It's designed to massage the area around your eyes, temples and brows while heating up to 104 degrees for a treatment that I can only describe as heavenly — and reviewers echo this too, with one calling it "heaven for your eyeballs." (They took the words right out of my mouth.)

It's the only thing that reliably works to ease my migraines, and it is incredibly relaxing — so much so that it often puts me to sleep. I find it so helpful for my stress and anxiety that I use it almost every night, and I never leave it behind when I travel. Reviewers love it for easing dry eyes and eye strain, too.

It has five different massage settings, Bluetooth capability and the option to play built-in classical music or no sound at all. (I personally usually choose to put it on silent.) It's available in three colors and two styles.

Promising review: "Oh my! This was the at home spa experience I needed. So economical and it makes me feel like I' literally drifting off in one of those luxurious calming resort spas in Phoenix. I just adore this little device. The heat is definitely noticeable as it warms immediately. I did have to figure out exactly where I like it on my face because the first use it was too face down the bridge of my nose and I didn't like the squeeze. I have a slim face so once I adjusted the mask and pulled it up a bit I was in relaxation bliss. The music is sooooo calming. For sure get one if you have been looking for cheaper ways to relax. This single price could literally save thousands of dollars on outside spa services and stress-related bills, This is THE PERFECT DESTRESSER :)" — Joronda Montano
$45.99 at Amazon (typically $69.99)
10
Amazon
A bestselling Levoit HEPA air purifier (15% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

This fan-favorite purifier is designed with a high-torque motor and promises to quietly remove airborne particles up to a size of 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen and pet dander. This version is best for smaller rooms, while another Levoit model is designed to purify the air in larger rooms. It's available in three colors and in a Wifi-enabled version.

Promising review: "I’ve been using this daily for about 6 months now. It still works just as well as the day I got it. It’s amazing/gross to see just how much dust and dander the filter picks up. I have several cats and a dog (I’m not allergic, but they still produce a lot of dander), and I also have seasonal allergies—plus a deviated septum, so before getting this I felt congested almost daily. This purifier is truly one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon! I am considering buying a second one, as I’ve just moved into a larger house. It removes smells, and I can genuinely feel that the air I’m breathing is cleaner. I feel less congested. People comment that my house doesn’t smell like I have cats, which is so important to me lol!! I can’t think of a single negative for this product. It was money very well spent, in my opinion. I don’t have any regrets choosing this air purifier (there are so many models out there, it was overwhelming to first decide which one I wanted!!) 10/10 product!" — Amazon Customer
$84.99 at Amazon (originally $99)
11
Amazon
An under-desk treadmill (16% off)
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5

This smooth treadmill can support walking or jogging at speeds 0.6–4 miles per hour for folks up to 265 pounds. It's designed to be portable, with two front wheels, and promises to comfortably reduce impact on your joints thanks to its multiple silicone shock absorbers, anti-slip belts, and rubber pads.

If you're worried about fitting a treadmill into your small space, this one is compact enough to fit underneath many beds and some couches to help save space when it's not in use. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy use and an LED display that shows your time, steps, speed, distance, and calories burned. As one reviewer writes, it's an incredibly impressive treadmill for the price — and a steal with its added discount.

Promising review: "This is the best thing I have probably ever purchased on Amazon (and I shop amaZon a lot) This walking pad is so amazing! It’s quiet and I love that it has a mute button on the remote, the beeps are loud. Oil your track and tighten the rollers and it’s good to go. At first I used it straight out the box cause I had no idea what I was doing and it made a weird noise so I lubed it and tightened it and it was perfect after that so make sure you do those things first. It is pretty quiet and at first it can kinda make you dizzy with no handles so I put a chair beside me just to get use to it. This pad is amazing and I am already getting in 10,000 steps a day in. I do it in spurts of 6 minutes and it works. I did so much research before buying on all different ones and I am super happy with my purchase. Also the shock absorber is so awesome." — Amanda Clements
$199.99 at Amazon (typically $239.99)
12
Amazon
A pack of two bestselling clear storage drawers (15% off)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

I already own two of these stackable acrylic drawers and love them for them for their easy organization and clean look. My favorite part is that the transparent material allows me to view the bins' contents easily and thus make use of what I already own instead of losing my odds and ends in towers of opaque boxes. I'm grabbing another pair to fill with office supplies and arts and crafts materials; I've been using the ones I already own for organizing skincare and makeup. They're also available in packs of one, three and four.

Promising review: "This stackable bathroom organizer has transformed my cluttered space into a haven of order and convenience. Its sleek design effortlessly blends with my bathroom decor, and the stackable feature maximizes storage in my compact area. Assembling it was a breeze, and the sturdy construction ensures it can hold all my essentials. This makes daily routine smoother as I no longer have to dig through a mess to get what I need. This organizer's practicality and style have exceeded my expectations, making it a must-have for anyone looking to optimize their bathroom space." — Alyssa
$13.59 at Amazon (typically $15.99)
13
Amazon
A stackable glass dinnerware set (23% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

My household desperately needs more plates and bowls, so I have my eye on this classic set of 18. The entire collection is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, promises to be durable yet lightweight (reviewers report that the plates stay chip-free even after being dropped on the ground), and is designed for compact stacking to maximize storage space. Plus, the set is absurdly highly rated. That's perfect for my needs; I plan to use these for everything from cereal and salad to pasta and curry. Each collection includes six dinner plates, six appetizer plates, and six cereal bowls.

Promising review: "I wanted to have new dishes with a clean design, and there's nothing more simple than a white plate or bowl. At the same time, the simplicity of the design makes them classy and any dish feels right when served. Easy to clean, and with soapy hands I let one dive to the kitchen floor with no consequences but a scary clank. I will buy more from the company if it's made in the US." — John Larronde
$45.95 at Amazon (regularly $59.99+)
14
Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius flosser (50% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Reviewers are obsessed with this dental flosser, which uses water to clean between all the crooks and crevices in your teeth while stimulating your gums. According to Waterpik, the water flosser is 50% more effective than dental floss and removes a staggering up to 99.9% of plaque. It's multifunctional, boasting 10 cleaning settings, a massage mode to stimulate your gums, 360-degree tip rotation, and a timer to help track your time flossing. This version comes with seven different removable tips, so if you like, multiple family members can have their own tips and share the Waterpik.

Best of all, it's super easy to use: Just fill the back reservoir with water and you can begin flossing. It's also safe for the dishwasher and comes with a three-year warranty. Reviewers say you'll only wish you bought it sooner.

Promising review: "Buying the Waterpik Aquarius Waterflosser was the best investment I’ve made in a long time. Was having some gum issues & my dental hygienist recommended a Waterpik. I did comparison of Waterpiks and I chose the Aquarius because: I didn’t want to bother with recharging batteries; I liked getting 7 different tips...not to share it with someone, but because I wanted to see which works best for my mouth/teeth; I liked the 10 power settings, not knowing which would work best for me: and I liked it has a larger tank. I can do all my cleaning without refilling the tank. I used it daily and afterwards brush my teeth as normal. My teeth, gums have never looked better." — Amazon Customer
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
15
Amazon
A pair of bestselling satin pillowcases (25% off)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

I bought one of these satin pillowcases last Prime Day after hearing that satin can help prevent frizz and hair breakage as well as help prevent facial creasing and the spread of bacteria on your skin by minimizing friction. I was curious whether a satin pillowcase actually would make a difference with my curly hair; I found that it did. I wake up with markedly less frizz after sleeping on my satin pillowcase, with my curls looking more shiny and intact. I also find that the satin helps keep me cool despite being a hot sleeper. I plan to stock up on two more so all of my bed pillows will have their own satin case. These come in a pack of two and are available in 37 colors.

Promising review: "I finally ordered these after seeing them several times on daily deal. Why did no one tell me before what a huge difference these make on your hair? I have hair to my waist and sleep with it in a high ponytail and by morning it is half down and ends look like a bird nest. Since I switched to these pillowcases I have very few hairs hanging by morning and ends are still smooth. It’s like magic. Hubby’s hair isn’t a hot mess either. They help with sex hair too. No more tangled mess. Another completed surprising, unexpected and shocking side note is my head doesn’t sweat. I’m not flipping my pillow all night to get a cool spot. I expected them to sleep hot but they don’t. Even my husband mentioned it. I’ve now ordered 4 sets and will be ordering more so that I have them on all the guest beds too." — Snokape
$8.99 at Amazon (typically $11.99)
16
Amazon
A self-emptying Roomba i4+ EVO (42% off)
Rating: 4.1 out of 5

This model of the famous robo-vacuum is on sale for October Prime Day, and it has even more perks than the original, including the ability to empty itself (!) and a smart mapping feature that allows it to clean more efficiently over time as it learns the contours of your space. It's designed to clean carpets just as well as hard floors, and pet owners swear by it for keeping floors hair-free.

The best part about this Roomba? It helps make daily life more manageable by taking vacuuming off the hands of folks who are already overworked or dealing with stress; as one reviewer writes, they can just set the Roomba to clean while they're out and return home to a clean floor. You can control it with an app on your phone, and it's compatible with Alexa-enabled devices.

Promising review: "My previously white car-hair covered apartment is NO MORE. i would vacuum as normal several times per week but my apt was so covered in dust and cat hair. the dust comes from outside when i frequently have my windows open for fresh air. (with screens of course) but my grandkids were allergic to all that cat hair. so this Roomba - i love it. My entire apartment was vacuumed thoroughly the first day. but i find as Roomba explores more and more i’m actually tossing out stuff/random things which i don’t need because i love how clean my apartment is now. ... I highly recommend! everyone and anyone considering it, to GET ONE. My whole family is literally breathing MUCH easier and now my kids can visit a clean and dust free apartment. and they are impressed and amazed and they live grandmas new apartment. the carpet looks amazing like it’s been vacuumed in beautiful “straight lines” where possible. it adapts to you moving furniture and things around also. it doesn’t need light. i love watching it vacuum around while i do other things." — Jenni R
$349.99 at Amazon (typically $649)
17
Amazon
Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets (25% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Washing machines need cleaning, too — and these Affresh tablets do just that with just a toss into your top or front load washer. They're formulated to help remove smelly residue and stubborn grime, and work so well that reviewers rave about them, calling them an effortless household staple. I plan on stocking up this Prime Day, too, since like this reviewer, I'm pretty sure that once I try them, I won't know why in the world I waited so long.

Promising review: "I found this product off of tik tok and after trying lots of other products I decided it was worth a shot for the price. I love love this product. It is so easy to use. My husband works a very dirty job, so my washer is a mess always, and these magic tabs just foamed up and made the thing shine. It truly worked so well and make it smell and look so good. This is a staple in my house from now on!!" — Jaiden Brown
$8.99 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
18
Amazon
A Black + Decker 20V cordless drill and driver (35% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

I've been wanting to get a drill for a while for hanging shelves and photos, repairing items around the house, and getting more into woodworking projects (plus, I'm tired of having to ask around to borrow drills from friends). Amazon's discount makes it the right time for me to invest. This version includes a cordless drill/driver and a versatile 30-piece set of bits and accessories, and its 24-position clutch is designed to help prevent stripping or overdriving screws. It's a high-quality, affordable option for a beginner like myself.

Promising review: "Bought this thing 6 years ago as my first power tool and I’ve used it for everything from polishing wheels and cleaning headlights to mounting solar panels and drilling solid concrete for anchors. It’s performed every job I’ve asked it to, most of which were completely out of its league. It’s fallen 3 stories on to solid concrete and it’s been used in rain more times than I can count. I moved a year ago and it got lost somehow, now that I’ve found it, the battery won’t take a charge- I assume that’s just a result of the lithium battery sitting. This thing owes me absolutely nothing and I’m happy to buy another battery to get it going again. If you’re considering getting this thing, do not hesitate." — Nick
$39 at Amazon (typically $59.99)
19
Amazon
An AncestryDNA genetic test kit (51% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

If you're not sure what to get a parent or close friend for the holidays this year, you can't go wrong with an AncestryDNA kit. It reveals their ethnic origins from over 2,300 global geographic regions as well as ties to other living relatives using AncestryDNA.

Folks whose ancestors experienced forced migration and genocide may find the test meaningful. I am a descendant of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, and was touched — though also saddened — at being able to see exactly where my family's home was in what is now known as Turkey through using AncestryDNA.

To get the DNA results, they'll just have to submit a saliva sample to Ancestry's lab via a prepaid package included in the DNA kit. AncestryDNA says it employs industry-standard security measures at every stage of their process, including using data encryption and secure databases.

Promising review: "It was great, I got my package with ease and the results were semi-expected. I have transferred results to other companies and quickly learned that some are not as accurate as others. After extensive research and using my own DNA to test different services, Ancestry turned out to be the most reliable and accurate results. While they cannot issue Indigenous blood certificates or anything in that category (if you're looking for recognition with the BIA or a reservation), I think testing with them first is best because they're accurate and dependable (not their traits testing tho, that's a 40/60 accuracy, not worth the extra $15 unless you want something to teh he about). Once you get the results you can decide whether to take further steps for the more expensive things needed or to just appreciate the results given. That's my take, from an indigenous POV (Caribbean Indigenous, not north american)." — Silla Quiñones
$49 at Amazon (originally $99)
20
Amazon
A 50-pack of kids' velvet clothes hangers (39% off)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5

These highly-rated kids' clothes hangers are made of non-slip velvet to help keep baby and kids' clothing neatly organized. They're designed with notched shoulders to better support items with straps, and are extra slim to help you make the most of available closet space. Each hanger promises to hold up to 10 pounds.

Some reviewers even use these for their adult clothes, calling them their "best purchase."

Promising review: "Makes the closet look neat and organized and you’re able to hang more clothes in the closet, because of the less space that they take up. Clothes stay put.... don’t slide off." — Lauren Kallemeyn
$15.62 at Amazon (originally $26.26)
21
Amazon
A four-pack of large packing cubes (33% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

This durable travel organizer set promises to keep your luggage tidy, helping make traveling easier. Each cube is designed with a mesh top panel so you can easily view its contents while allowing for ventilation, with double zipper pulls that claim to make opening and closing efficient.
The individual cubes also have webbing handles so you can carry them on their own, and are available in four other sizes, two bundle options and six colors.

Promising review: "Absolutely loved these!! Took a weekend trip with the kids and we took one suitcase for everyone. Made it so easy for each of us to have our individual bags and our clothes were all kept separate and organized." — Amazon customer
$18.05 at Amazon (originally $27.92)
22
Amazon
A pack of four reusable Stasher silicone storage bags (30% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

These highly-rated reusable Stasher silicone bags are another great option for storing everything from snacks to shoes to a change of clothes. The pack includes a half-gallon bag, two 28-ounce bags and one 12-ounce bag. They're designed to be leak-free and safe for the dishwasher, microwave and even in the oven (up to 425 degrees). Stasher promises to use food-grade, BPA-free silicone, and claims that each bag can replace 260 single-use plastic bags.

Promising review: "Really glad that I purchased these. We use way too many one-use bags for leftovers. I like the variety of this selection as well. Will purchase another set and hopefully stop buying snack, quart, and gallon size one-use bags. These are thick, sturdy, and zip shut easily. Pleased!" — MountainGirl
$38.47 at Amazon (originally $59.96)
23
Amazon
A portable charger for iPhones (41% off)
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Forgot to charge your phone last night, leaving you at 17% for the whole day? At the airport awaiting a multi-hour flight and realize you forgot a charger? Trying to call a ride-sharing service but your phone is about to die?

You never think you need a portable charger, until you emphatically do. This highly-rated iWalk power bank will have your and your loved ones' backs when you need it. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and can even fit in your pocket. It works with iPhone models 6–14 and is also available in a version for Android and Samsung Galaxy phones. It'd be a great stocking stuffer for your loved ones, too.

Promising review: "I was going to a work conference and I purchased this for my plane ride and to use during my work conference. This becomes your little best friend. I was never without battery life. My nephew saw me with this and notice how small and convenient it was, so I purchased him one as well." — 8573RVA
$17.67 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
24
Amazon
A pair of stacking pet food containers (23% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

If you're tired of unwieldy bags of pet food cluttering up your floor, this airtight pet food container set maybe the solution you've been waiting for. It includes one 33-quart bin and one 12-quart bin, and the smaller container stacks on top of the larger one for optimized compact storage. The larger bin is designed with wheels so you can easily move the stacked set out of your way.

In addition to helping keep your space organized and clean, the set promises to help you keep your pet's food fresh, free of pests, and easily accessible. It's BPA-free and comes with a food scoop to help dispense food and treats. Amazon reviewers say this is also a great option for storing cat litter, and some folks say they like using the smaller top container for storing leashes, collars, and other pet supplies.

Promising review: "So, I wish I would have orded this sooner!. It fits the whole big bag of cat food inside. You could also dump the bag of food inside as well since it has a lid locking system. The smaller on goes on top, which I placed the bag of dry kitten food inside. The wheels are placed inside the holes at the bottom. And you have to push them in. Meaning they won't slide out if you picked up the larger container. Really one of my great buys. Very happy I have it. Also, the plastic is not some thin plastic. It's a good thickness to it, so it's not easy for your fur children to get into. I definitely recommend this storage product." — Lady Sebastian
$28.49 at Amazon (typically $36.99)
25
Amazon
A Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker (43% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

This iconic, highly-rated Stanmore II speaker delivers clean, precise audio at any sound level and is designed to maintain Bluetooth connectivity at an impressive range of up to 30 feet. Perfect for music lovers and musicians, it gives you the ability to customize its sound to your exact liking with its top panel analogue controls. You can also adjust the sound with Marshall's complementary Bluetooth app. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this speaker! I'm finding any reason to play music on them now... of all genres! And I even watched a movie on it so far, and it sounded amazing! Happy camper over here..." — Richard V.
$199.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
26
Amazon
A two-pack of desktop storage drawers (15% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

These multipurpose organizers help provide accessible storage for your home office, vanity, kid's room, and more. I'm thinking of grabbing these and filling them with anything from notebooks and office supplies to crafts materials and makeup. I love a simple organization solution like this, especially since you can place them a desk, counter or side table to help keep your space tidy! Their clear drawers allow you to easily see their contents so you can quickly grab what you need. Plus, you can stack them on top of each other for extra compact organization. Their tops are indented, too, so you can utilize every bit of storage space; I think it'd be a nice spot for knick-knacks, photos, or any supplies you like to keep extra handy, like sticky notes or a cup of pens.

Promising review: "Love that there is soo much room to put lots of things in it. I currently use it for my pens, scissors, tapes, thumbtacks, batteries and occasionally some important papers that i need to get to eventually without forgetting where i left them." — Deborah
$29.73 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
27
Amazon
Thermal label maker machine (20% off)
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Organization lovers will find endless uses for this high-powered, highly-rated label maker. Because it's a thermal printer, it requires no ink, toner, or ribbons for printing, which will help save money in the long run. Plus, it's designed to be lightweight and portable, so you can take it anywhere and label as they go.

You can design and type out labels from your smartphone by connecting to an app, which provides tons of template frames and fonts to choose from. It even promises to scan QR codes.
It comes with the labeling machine, 80 pieces of pre-cut white labels, a manual, and a cable for charging. It's available in six colors.

Promising review: "The label maker and app are super easy to use and set up. It comes charged, right out of the box, and I haven't had to charge it since (I've made about 50 labels so far.) The print is sharp, and takes very little time to produce. I love how many options there are for font, shape of words/phrases, pre-installed icons, borders, and just how customisable the whole process is. This isn't just any old label machine; you can move whatever you insert anywhere on the sticker when creating the design, it doesn't have to be in the center. I have played around in the app for way longer than I thought I would. There are functions to make your own QR and barcodes, as well as scan those types of codes into the app, where they can be recreated and printed.. The ability to save your designs is a real time saver. So is the grid/table option. As for the stickers, they are plenty sticky, and feel durable. A good amount comes on the roll included. I like that it has an inlet to attach a loop or strap. The label maker itself is pretty light, making it very portable. The only slight con would be that pictures you upload are grainy, but only due to size constraints. That is kind of expected. And who puts high quality photos on teeny labels anyways, right? This brand has never let me down. You will definitely feel you got your money's worth." — Devon Chanel
$19.19 at Amazon (typically $23.99)
28
Amazon
An airplane phone holder mount (27% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

If you travel a lot, this handy in-flight phone mount that reviewers call a "legit gem" might just be your new best friend. Built to be compatible with any smartphone size, it mounts securely to the seat in front of you so you can watch movies and TV even if your airplane (or train or bus) doesn't have a screen or options for streaming.

What's more, it can attach to your table, luggage handles, gym equipment and more so wherever you are, you can stream shows. That makes this an even more versatile and practical find, and a no-brainer gift.

Promising review: "Bought for flying with a toddler so that I wouldn't have to hold the phone to watch Miss Rachel during the whole flight and it has worked perfectly on every flight. And now I use it all the time. Doing dishes? Clip it on the ledge so I can watch my show. At work? Clip it to my desk. Costco with a toddler? Clip it to the cart and boom. Has held up pretty well! Didn't take long to figure out how to use it. Pretty compact when it's folded. Has really good grip so I don't end up worrying about my phone dropping." — Yori
$9.46 at Amazon (typically $12.97)
29
Amazon
A smart digital photo frame (29% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

I think this digital photo frame is one of the coolest things around. It displays an auto-rotating photo slideshow straight from your phone; friends and family can also send photos or videos under 15 seconds from anywhere in the world, so you or a loved one loved one can experience special moments almost in real time no matter how far away.

It's an especially touching gift for folks who live far away from family or don't use social media, helping them feel more connected to loved ones and up-to-date on what's happening in their lives. It's also designed to be as intuitive as possible, including touchscreen abilities that make it easy to use. It's available in multiple frame sizes.

Promising review: "I bought this for my mother-in-law. She lives a little far from the rest of the family and doesn't get to see all her kids and grandkids as much as she would like. I thought this would be the perfect gift so that all of her kids could send her the pictures of the grandkids they take everyday. The gift was a hit. There were tears. And all of the other siblings who had married into the family asked me where I got this frame because they wanted to get one for their mother. I did my research and landed on this frame because of it's picture quality, price point, and ease of setup. I cannot recommend this frame enough. Especially if you're not wanting to spend a fortune on a digital frame, this is a high quality choice with ease of use." — Amazon Customer
$56.60 at Amazon (typically $79)
30
Amazon
A portable color photo printer and starter bundle (20% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

This Bluetooth-enabled, pocket-sized portable printer can print photos on demand from your smartphone or social media, giving you the ability to print out your most cherished photos. You can use them to start a scrapbook or to keep on your nightstand, your desk, or anywhere else you spend a lot of your time — without having to spend even more time on your phone to enjoy them. You can also print out pictures to give to family and friends on the spot!

Even better, this uses zero ink technology to print photos, so you won't have to spend money replenishing costly toner. It's a perfect gift for young and older folks alike. It comes with a starter bundle including HP photo paper, a case, photo album, and hanging frames so you can start using it immediately, though you can also get even more photo paper here. It's also available in a starter pack with a pearl colored printer.

Promising review: "This is super awesome!! I bought it for my European travels because I can print pictures from my phone. It works so well! The pictures are crisp and clean. I love that they are stickers so I can pop them in my travel journal! Highly recommended." — Sara
$103.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
31
Amazon
Samsung The Frame 65-inch TV (27% off)
Rating: 4.2 out of 5

This gorgeous "framed" television doubles as an innovative personal art exhibit. When you're not using it as a television, it becomes an art display that you can use to show your own photos or artwork from Samsung's store. You'll love its intense colors and clear pictures, whether you're streaming movies or admiring Van Gogh. Plus, you can customize your frame lining with a choice of five different bezel options.

Promising review: "We bought the Samsung The Frame because we’ve never had a television in our living room because the appearance of a large television was too unsightly. The Frame is flush mounted and with the option of literally thousands choices of art to choose from to make The Frame an ever changing work of art and not a unsightly television. The picture is superb too." — Flagstaff
$1,597.99 at Amazon (originally $2,195.98)
32
Amazon
A highly-rated TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system (36%)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

This game-changing, endlessly practical Wi-Fi system is designed to eliminate your home of the dreaded "dead zones" that so many of us live with — like when you're trying to scroll through Instagram in bed or catch up on emails on your couch, but the Wi-Fi signal is so poor that nothing loads.

This promises to provide better coverage than traditional Wi-Fi routers thanks to its two high-powered units that work together to create a "mesh" network that covers homes up to 5,500 square feet (for even larger homes, you can purchase an add-on unit). It operates on a single password-protected Wi-Fi network that can accommodate up to 100 devices.

An extra perk? It includes free anti-virus software, optional parental controls and QoS.

Promising review: "I have had many Wi-Fi router setups and they all worked ok. this one however, the signal is strong, fast and long reaching. Some pros may have a problem with only being able to set it up through a phone app, but I love it. I can check my network at any time, even when I am away from home. I get a notification any time a device logs into my network that hasn't been on before so I can review it right then and deny them access if I want. And I can see why they call it the dead spot killer. I have a two story house, so my home had many dead spots before. Now I have one unit upstairs and one downstairs and there is a fast strong signal all over my home, and outside as well." — Obtech
$179.99 at Amazon (typically $259.99)
33
Amazon
The highly-rated Laneige hydrating lip mask (20% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

This cult-favorite nourishing lip mask from luxury brand Laneige is formulated with deeply moisturizing shea, coconut and murumuru seed butters, plus is rich in antioxidants and brightening vitamin C. As one reviewer writes, you'll never want to be without it. It's available in multiple flavors and scents.

Promising review: "I live in a desert area and my lips have been permanently chapped for as long as I remember. Skin constantly flaking off, sometimes when it's been extra dry out, they split and it's just so painful. I read a review about this product from someone else and decided to give it a try, and while it hasn't given me the lips of an angel, it feels so moisturized and I've felt the relief. I'd wake up and my lips would just absorb the product cause they are so thirsty I guess haha. If I skip a day or so, I feel the difference instantly. I don't want to be that person who says the product is perfect, because I don't think any product is perfect. But it made my days less about agonizing about my dry lips, and more about agonizing about what other impending disasters might be coming up. So that is pretty dang cool. I love this stuff!" — Shelbey Waffle
$19.20 at Amazon (originally $24)
34
Amazon
A bestselling electric can opener (40% off)
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

This electric can opener was created specifically to help an older family member who was having a difficult time in the kitchen due to arthritis in her hands. It will automatically open cans with two taps of a button — completely hands-free — leaving edges smooth and free of sharp edges. Reviewers with arthritis and difficulties gripping especially love this, deeming it a "gem. It requires four AA batteries and is available in four colors.

Promising review: "I was skeptical at first but love this opener so much that I have purchased two for multiple properties. Will likely buy more for friends. I love buyingifts of some of my favorite things for people I love .I have long struggled with handheld and electric can openers and this one is so easy to use. Love the way it cuts the side of a can instead of the top. No sharp metal to cut you. Durable and top notch. Love it." — norma c newton
$20 at Amazon (originally $35)
35
Amazon
The bestselling hardcover "Marvel Encyclopedia" (28% off)
Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Comic book fans will appreciate this unique and comprehensive encyclopedia of the ever-expanding Marvel universe (which is even bigger than you think, including classic heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America and over 1,200 other characters). This new edition includes meticulously researched information — including secret histories! — on all the Marvel characters in a beautifully illustrated hardback format. Its incredibly high Amazon rating, an almost unheard of 4.9 out of 5, speaks for itself.

Promising review: "My son loves Marvel. I decided to get this for his as a Christmas gift and he absolutely loved it! Even I was impressed with just how 'encyclopedia-ish' it was. Considering that my son a Gen Z kid and has never held an actual encyclopedia book in his hands, I loved how this book reminded me of what it was like to pick up an actual book in order to find out information. I'm almost positive that he read the whole thing in one day." — Mzmock40
$15 at Amazon (originally $20.90)
36
Amazon
Cosrx Snail 95 Mucin Power Essence (22% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Putting snail mucin on your skin may sound strange, but according to Cosrx, it can help hydrate skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and scars. This has been true in my experience; snail mucin has helped increase my skin's glow and helped it heal faster from blemishes or after picking, so I think it's certainly worth a try for skincare enthusiasts or anyone looking to try something new. Plus, reviewers swear by it.

Promising review: "I am in my early 30’s, with combination skin with some rosacea, and was successfully influenced by skincare TikTok to purchase this, and it has been worth the hype. I’ve had noticeable wrinkles forming on my forehead, and after using this product for one week, it’s barely noticeable. It feels slightly slimy when putting it on your face, but it does not last long and it feels very hydrating and is scent-free. I notice the “glass skin” effect after putting it on which I have not gotten using other products, and it has not irritated my skin nor have I experienced any purging effects. As a bonus, the company ensures that the snail mucin are sourced 100% cruelty-free, and they do not test on animals, as the snails naturally produce it without any external added process or force." — Charlotte M
$14 at Amazon (typically $18)
37
Amazon
A two-pack of COVID-19 rapid tests (28% off)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

These at-home COVID tests are almost 30% off for Prime Day, so it's a no-brainer time to stock up. They're FDA-approved and give you results in 15 minutes.

Promising review: "Other home tests we've done were built in a way to be faulty or clumsy. These are the best because there's fewer steps, less margin for error. I've never found these to be dry or difficult to open. I'll only buy these if at all possible." — DeliaB
$13 at Amazon (originally $17.98)
38
Amazon
A Blink video doorbell (50% off)
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

The Blink video doorbell is 50% off right now, making it an excellent time to invest if you've been curious about devices that help keep watch on your front door. With two-way audio, HD video during the day and infrared capacity at nighttime, this allows you to keep a live eye on your doorstep wherever you are. It also gives you notifications when it detects motion or when someone presses it. Reviewers say it's a great gadget for the cost and that it helps provide peace of mind. You can also add voice control by combining the Blink with an Alexa-enabled screen device.

Promising review: "I used to have ADT. Long story short I was not impressed with the overall experience. I thought I’d give Blink a try and was truly impressed. I absolutely love these cameras. The picture quality is great and the app was very easy to navigate. The ADT app made you select each recording individually to delete, which was so annoying. Blink has a button to select all recordings at once. It’s the little things that make a difference. I purchased the corner mount with my doorbell camera application. My only complaint was it caused the doorbell camera to not be flush with the wall. Still very happy none the less." — Ashley Wander
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
39
Amazon
An Alexa-enabled Echo Dot (54% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

In addition to playing music, podcasts and audiobooks, the Echo Dot can answer questions and give factoids, tell you the weather, set timers and control compatible smart devices with just your voice. That means you can turn on lights, adjust thermostats and even lock doors with a verbal command as long as they're Alexa-enabled. Reviewers attest that this versatile smart assistant will transform your routine.

Promising review: "best thing i've ever bought tbh. the bass, volume, and sound quality is great. i love it and once you get your alexa settings adjusted to everything of your personal preference, it will make it 10x better!" — absolutely love them
$22.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
40
Amazon
A 16-oz Stanley travel mug (30% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Stanley mugs are basically la crème de la crème of thermoses. They're vacuum-insulated and double walled to ensure drinks stay their original temperature — whether ice cold or piping hot — for hours. They're also leak-proof thanks to their carefully designed lid, which opens with a press of a button. In fact, they're supposedly so spill-proof that Stanley encourages you to literally toss it in your bag without worrying. Plus, they're made with BPA-free, stainless-steel material and come with a lifetime warranty.

Promising review: "If you are a coffee drinker, you will absolutely need a Stanley classic trigger action mug! They have two sizes and several colors to choose from. Keeps my hot beverages cold my entire work shift, 8 to 10 hours. Does not leak and the newer version is easier to take apart and get all of the smaller parts clean. I have owned several of these over the years, in all kinds of colors, and everyone have held up to drops, scuffing and you name it! I have 3 of the older versions that I still use too. Depending on my mood each day, is what color I select to take with me! My coworkers love them so much they have purchased their own and appreciate how sturdy and insulated they are!" — Cole
$18 at Amazon (originally $25)
41
Amazon
Bestselling lawn fertilizer for the winter (30% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

This bestselling "lawn food" is packed with nutrients to help promote strong, deep roots in your grass to help carry it through the winter. It's also formulated to help your lawn absorb water more effectively than an unfertilized lawn. This version covers 5,000 square feet and can be used with any kind of grass.

Promising review: "This stuff spreads way more evenly than other brands. I live in northern idaho and I like to apply this winterizer in mid october right after I turn the sprinklers off. Then in the spring when the snow melts, the grass gets super green and everyone else is wondering how I do it :)" — cliqster
$18.54 at Amazon (originally $26.49)
42
Amazon
A portable waterproof JBL speaker (50% off)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Music aficionados will love this portable JBL speaker, which delivers rich sound and head-nodding bass with a compact size that makes it easy to take on the go. Designed to be waterproof and dust-proof, it streams music wirelessly through Bluetooth and provides up to five hours of streaming per charge. It's available in nine colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Bought this thing almost a year ago. Use it all the time, just about every weekend. Battery life is great, sound is phenomenal especially given its size- also has a nice base to it which was a major plus for me. BUTTT the real reason I’m writing this review nearly a year later, it because it has gone through hell and back and has survived. Been dropped a million times, thrown at walls (because I may have an anger issue), and left out in the pouring down rain for 12 hours. STILL works!!! It’s a beast man!" — Megan
$24.95 at Amazon (originally $49.95)
43
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper (20% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

This vegetable chopper is a reviewer-favorite for its ability to slice and dice fruits and veggies by simply opening and closing its lid, making it easier and less time-consuming to prepare food. Plus, its design lets you cut food directly into its storage container, so you won't have to transfer your goods to separate bins or deal with cleaning a cutting board. This version also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter, and a ribbon cutter. It's dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and promises to be rust-resistant. Reviewers insist it's worth the hype.

Promising review: "I was skeptical that I would actually use something like this during meal prep, but I’m pleasantly surprised that it comes in handy often. It makes cutting veggies and fruit a breeze. I love that it has interchangeable blades that are easy to pop out and place in the dishwasher. I also love that I can place this entire chopper on the top rack of the dishwasher for ease of cleaning. If you enjoy cooking and want to make chopping simple and easy, buy this. You won’t regret it!" — MDoss
$23 at Amazon (typically $29.99)
44
Amazon
An Amazon smart plug (48% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

This Amazon smart plug lets you control it from your phone or computer, so you can turn them off remotely or even schedule them to automatically turn on or off at a set time. Plus, it's Alexa-enabled, so you can literally add voice control to your outlet. It's also compact enough to ensure that your second outlet is left free for use. An added perk? By being able to turn lights off and on while you're gone, you can make it look like you're home even while you're on vacation.

Promising review: "This is the greatest Alexa product. It is so wonderful to control lights the lights in the room with voice commands. Equally wonderful is when away from the house, the app on my phone can control lights while we are not here. We moved to a new house and the light sockets/switches were not positioned where I wanted to put furniture. I could run extension cords everywhere but they're not appealing (not to mention not safe). These outlets were perfect. Anywhere you have Alexa (your phone, an echo device, your table, or even a fire stick remote), you have voice activated electricity control. And so easy to set up, just plug it in, use the Alexa app to give it a name and tell Alexa when to turn it on. Wonderful!" — loriann12062
$12.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
45
Amazon
A Roku streaming device and remote (27% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

If you don't have Roku streaming yet, you're missing out. It's a TV streaming platform that makes it extra easy to toggle between your favorite apps and streaming channels — I personally own a Roku and consider it essential to my TV. It has an intuitive, accessible interface and provides a sharp 4K picture with HDR color. This version also has a voice remote feature so you can search for titles by simply speaking, plus it works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Promising review: "I purchased the Roku Express to give it a try and as an alternative to expensive cable services and it actually exceeded my expectations!!! Now I have access to many free channels that I can even watch my old 'novelas' :) Just what I was looking for my needs. The installation was a breeze! Very easy and fast with the step-by-step user guide. The remote is also very easy to navigate through and user friendly. It works great with my Samsung smart tv. I highly recommend it, great quality at a decent price for people wanting basic tv services." — Myo
$29 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
46
Amazon
Bestselling travel steamer (20% off)
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

People love this portable travel steamer, which easily removes wrinkles from clothes and works on a variety of fabrics, including silk, wool, cotton, linen, nylon and chiffon. You can pack it in your bag for a trip thanks to its compact size or take advantage of it for everyday use. As one reviewer writes: Goodbye iron!

Promising review: "I just used the steamer for the first time, as we are traveling for my son’s wedding next week and wanted to have a portable steamer for the garments. It is AMAZING! I am now going to use it in my daily routine with all our clothes! Easy to use, portable, and a REAL result. This product is not just 'ok', it is a game changer honestly. Buy it if you need something like this. I was skeptical, now I am a believer!" — Jason Fricchione
$23.99 at Amazon (typically $29.99)
47
Amazon
A three-pack of mystery Squishmallows (24% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5

These cult-favorite squishy stuffies are majorly beloved by adults and kids alike for their plush, soft feel and top-tier cuteness. You'll have a hard time not falling in love with them — and like one reviewer writes, the only mistake in purchasing the Squishmallows is that once you receive them, you'll realize you must have more.

Promising review: "We were absolutely excited about this purchase! It did not disappoint at all! The ones we got were so adorable and the set was a GREAT value!" — Cassie
$17.49 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
48
Amazon
A 50-pack of KN95 masks (33% off)
Rating: 4.4 out of 5

You can never go wrong with stocking up on KN95 face masks, especially since coronavirus infections are expected to rise this fall. This 50-pack is designed with a separate structure for your chin and nose to help make the masks extra comfortable while maintaining their tightness.

Promising review: "I have a small head and these fit well, especially around my nose. No fogging my glasses, either. The best fit and most comfortable ones so far. Will stick with these after trying many brands." — PCD
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
49
Amazon
An extendable selfie stick with tripod function (16% off)
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

You can't go wrong with a selfie stick, which helps you avoid the frustration of trying to take a selfie with all your friends or family members but inevitably having multiple people get cut out. This version extends up to a whopping 40 inches, so you'll be able to capture everyone in the frame plus include your background, especially nice when you're trying to take a group photo at a scenic location.

This is especially a steal considering the selfie stick is designed with collapsible legs that make it also work as a stand-alone tripod, perfect for photography enthusiasts. It comes with a wireless remote shutter so you can perfect a selfie when your phone is set up on the tripod. Best of all? The whole thing weights less than half a pound, so you can toss it into your bag wherever you go and be ready for whatever photo opportunities come your way. Plus, this is the lowest price this has sold for all year.

Promising review: "As a travel blogger I’ve purchased several tripods and selfie sticks. The thing I love best about this one is how lightweight it is so I can throw it in my purse for travel. I also like that it has a quick tripod option for filming on a table. It’s perfect for travel!" — A Capone Connection
$16.99 at Amazon (typically $20.98)
50
Amazon
A five-minute daily reflection journal (16% off)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

This five minute daily journal is a great pick for for anyone interested in mindfulness or who wants to incorporate more thoughtfulness into their life. It includes specific prompts designed for cultivating gratitude and self-reflection, including weekly challenges and daily highlights. It's a great option for people (like myself) who want to spend more time reflecting, but are having trouble committing to open, long-form journals.

In fact, this is specifically designed to be a "journal for people who don't write journals" — and its five minute premise helps ensure that it's a habit that's manageable enough to stick to. I'll be picking up one of these for myself for this reason.

The notebook is decidedly smart and elegant, made with a linen hardcover, strong binding, and gold-foiled lettering. It has enough pages for six months' use and is specifically undated to ensure that you can start it up at any time. It's available in seven colors.

Promising review: "This journal is an amazing opportunity for you to reimagine how you think. Starting and ending your day with gratitude was huge for me in getting through hard times. This even encouraged me to try other kinds of journaling. Overall, this journal enriched my life and I bring it everywhere with me! The journal itself is a gorgeous material and is really durable. It feels nice to hold and packs away nicely. It’s really the perfect gift for yourself or anyone special in your life." — Sarah G
$24.24 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
51
Amazon
A Theragun Mini 2.0 massage gun (15% off)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5

I don't say this lightly, but I believe the Theragun is something of a miracle. I deal with a lot of shoulder pain from tight, knotted muscles that at times make it difficult to function. This is the only thing that has helped ease my pain and unknot my muscles thanks to its powerful deep tissue massage, and works for me in a matter of minutes. Best of all, you're able to administer the massage to yourself since it's a compact, handheld device. It has three muscle massager speeds and three attachments so you can customize your treatment exactly to your needs. This portable Theragun is available in four colors and also comes in a larger size.

Promising review: "I'm so happy that I splurged and got a Theragun massager. The mini is perfect. It is light and easy to maneuver, but still powerful enough to do the job. It is very quiet, which means you can use it without alerting the neighborhood. There are three speeds, and I find myself using the middle one. The device comes with three heads: a standard ball, a thumb head for more concentrated massage, and a more diffuse dampener head for more bony bits. You also get a USB-A to USB-C. The soft case is wonderful and holds the device, plus the two extra heads, and the charging cable - plus the thin instruction pamphlet. Get the app! Wow! Very, very helpful and really helps you get the most out of your device. Not cheap, but if you can stretch your resources, this one will almost certainly do well for you. One extra note: the device and accessory packaging is brilliant! Kudos to the design team." — Ex-Pat Brit
$169 at Amazon (originally $199)

