Snapchat Quietly Removes Juneteenth Filter That Had Users Smiling To Break Chains

Snapchat rolled out a filter for Juneteenth that asked users to smile to break animated chains, and then removed it after criticism on social media.

The social media app on Friday celebrated the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S. by sending users a chat about Juneteenth’s history alongside a graphic by illustrator Dominique Ramsey. See screenshots of the chat below:

Snapchat

Snapchat

The filter accompanying the chat featured the text, “Juneteenth Freedom Day,” overlaid on the Pan-African flag.

It then told users to smile, and doing so prompted animated chains to appear in the background. The chains, which appear to symbolize the chains of slavery, would then break into many pieces.

Snapchat

The filter’s imagery and mention of Juneteenth caused a flurry of discussion on Twitter, with many people saying they were unsure of how to respond to it.

Some praised Snapchat for addressing the day, while others criticized it for being “ridiculous” and “awkward.”

Now I know Snapchat didn’t put them Chains on that Juneteenth filter...... — Carlin (@CarlinChase) June 19, 2020

I rather Juneteenth go back to being an obscure holiday if this is what is going to happen. This is ridiculous @Snapchat



Mark your expression is hilariously appropriate. https://t.co/mf25sZsnH2 — Kristy Tillman (@KristyT) June 19, 2020

This SnapChat #Juneteenth filter is...um...interesting.



Smile to break the chains? Okay then. pic.twitter.com/Wyob3kT3ew — Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) June 19, 2020

Snapchat recognized Juneteenth as holiday ✊🏽 — Rip Bo Jayme & Chop (@QNance21) June 19, 2020

So Snapchat made a Juneteenth filter... I dunno how to feel about it. pic.twitter.com/m671iBV7di — Hi, I'm Kel and my Black life matters. ✊🏿🖤 (@YummiKoko69) June 19, 2020

Y'all I'm in tears. Please tell me that Snapchat Juneteenth filter is fake. — I think about reading a lot (@ThaTrail) June 19, 2020

Snapchat is the goat for sending a Happy Juneteenth snap. — Smitty (@Asmitty__) June 19, 2020

Should I trip on Snapchat for they Juneteenth snap or nah — Dru Wop (@KIDretro5) June 19, 2020

Oh god, a Juneteenth Snap from Snapchat. 😖



Wow, this is so awkward. — 🕯the answer to life, the universe, and everything (@sunoppositemoon) June 19, 2020

.@Snapchat launched a #Juneteenth Freedom Day filter that requires you to smile before you can break the virtual chains in the backdrop... pic.twitter.com/ssYFHPsLBq — Tev (@TevSmith1) June 19, 2020

Not long after news of the filter made the rounds on Twitter, it was quietly removed from the app and was no longer an option to use as of late Friday morning.

Snapchat did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the filter being taken down.

The company’s misstep comes after CEO Evan Spiegel told employees earlier this month that it would not be publishing its diversity numbers “because it would reinforce the perception that Silicon Valley isn’t diverse,” according to a report in Business Insider.

Spiegel reportedly made the comments at a company all-hands meeting where he also said that Snap’s diversity is comparable to other technology companies.