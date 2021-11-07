'It's My Body And My COVID,' Pete Davidson's Aaron Rodgers Declares On 'SNL'

Cecily Strong, playing Jeanine Pirro, introduces “Rodgers” as an American brave enough to say: “Screw you, science, I know” conspiracy quack Joe Rogan.

“You’re not vaccinated. So what?” she tells Davidson. “Who the hell cares? It’s your body, your choice. And please never use that quote for any other issue.”

“Exactly Jeanine, it’s my body and my COVID ... I can give it to whoever I want,” replies Davidson. “But suddenly the woke mob is coming after me.”

“Pirro” challenges him: “Straight talk Aaron, because I never talk gay. Did you ever lie about being vaccinated?”

He insists: “I never lied. I took all my teammates into a huddle, got all their faces three inches away from my wet mouth and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized. Go team!’”

People can “talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7-1, meaning of the eight people I’ve infected, seven are fine.”