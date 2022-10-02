'SNL' Mocks Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal In NSFW Sketch

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Mikey Day didn’t let Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine off the hook over his cheating scandal.

Day concocted a not-safe-for-work portrayal of Levine during a game show-themed sketch titled “Send Something Normal,” a competition that the announcer deemed “America’s easiest game show.”

Levine, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, became the center of controversy last month when an influencer said he had an affair with her and two other women accused him of sexting them.

Levine, in an Instagram post, wrote that he did not have an affair but admitted he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

The game show’s host asked Levine in the sketch to respond to a woman who sent a DM that read: “Hey Adam! Huge fan. Love your music!”

Day, in his impression of Levine, quizzed the host to reveal the woman’s “most liked vacation photo” before giving his X-rated answer to her.

“Going to kick things off with a ‘Holy moly’... ‘Holy moly’... ‘Holy crap’... ‘Your body is makin’ my penis smile!’” Day answered.

