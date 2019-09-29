Alec Baldwin's Trump Plots With A Wacky 'Rudy' On Impeachment In 'SNL' Season Opener

Alec Baldwin was back as Donald Trump in the 45th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” grappling in the cold open with the House impeachment inquiry in what he called the “greatest presidential harassment of all time.”

“I would know,” he muses in the Oval Office. “I’m like the president of harassment.”

“Relax Mr. Trump, we’ve got nothing to worry about,” McKinnon reassures in a phone call. “Nobody’s going to find out about our illegal side dealings with the Ukraine, or how we tried to cover up those side-dealings, or how we planned to cover up the cover-up.”

“Rudy, where are you right now?” Trump asks.

McKinnon: “I’m on CNN right now.”

Aidy Bryant’s Attorney General William Barr suggests Baldwin find a “sacrificial patsy” to take the fall for him. So “Trump” calls Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), who’s outside a church. “Still waiting for what’s-his-face to come back?” Baldwin asks. “You mean Jesus?” an incredulous vice president responds.

“Kim Jong Un” — played by new “SNL” cast member Bowen Yang — suggests: “Send your whistleblower to the bottom” of the ocean.

When that doesn’t cheer up the president, he turns to judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) for one of her hot bodice-ripping pep talks.

Trump finally calls Liev Schreiber, and asks Schreiber’s character Ray Donovan to help him. When the actor patiently explains that Donovan is fictional, Baldwin’s Trump asks instead for ... John Wick.

Check out the clip up top.