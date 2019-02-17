'SNL': Alec Baldwin's Trump Hopes His 'Hell Of Playing President Will Finally Be Over'

Alec Baldwin was back in front of a giddy audience playing a dopey Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open to declare a “very urgent important national emergency” at the southern border. But his deepest desire appeared to be a headlong rush to the end of his presidency.

“Wall works. Wall makes safe,” Baldwin intoned. “We have a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into the country from the southern border—or the brown line as many people have asked me not to call it. That’s why we need wall.”

Before getting down to business, “Trump” wanted to “toot my own horn” about his “great health exam.” He crowed, “I’m still standing 6 foot 7, 185 pounds — shredded.”

Baldwin then slipped into Trump’s weird sing-song delivery in the Rose Garden when the actual president talked about the expected fallout after the emergency declaration.

“I will immediately be SUED and the ruling will not go in my FAVOR and it will end up in the SUPREME COURT and I’ll call my buddy KAVANAUGH and I’ll say it’s time to repay the DONNY, and he will say, ‘New phone, who DIS?’ Then the Mueller report will be released, crumbling my house of CARDS and I can just plead INSANITY ...”

And that’s when “my personal hell of playing president will finally be over,” said “Trump” — or was that Baldwin’s deepest desire?

“Had I known then” [at the start of his presidency] what I know now, I would have told Putin to just give the job to Hillary,” zinged Baldwin.