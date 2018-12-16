'SNL' Auditions Oscar Hosts To Replace Comedian Kevin Hart

The 91st Oscars airs in February but the award show is still without a host since Kevin Hart stepped down earlier this month. The move came after a handful of old tweets with homophobic comments and jokes from the comedian resurfaced.

But “Saturday Night Live” is searching for his replacement, asking in an Oscar host audition sketch this weekend, “Who will risk everything for the chance to gain nothing?”

Advertisement

Actor Chris Hemsworth (Matt Damon), comedian Hannah Gadsby (Aidy Bryant) and talk show host Michael Strahan (Kenan Thompson) all try out for the role. Kate McKinnon, surprising no one, does a spot-on impression of Michelle Wolf.

Damon hosted this weekend, with musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. Damon actually had no new projects to promote for the variety show’s Christmas episode, so maybe he’d also be interested in hosting a small film award show come February...?