Beck Bennett Blows Off Family Jewels Recreating Georgia Gov. Gun Stunt On 'SNL'

A “protective” dad played by Beck Bennett had a bit of mishap in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch as he prepared to pose for prom photos with his daughter, her date — and a shotgun.

“I saw it on the internet. It’s funny,” Bennett explained. “It’s like, ’Hey Mister, you better not try anything or I’ll shoot ya ... People are doing it. It’s a thing, like ‘Bang!’”

Then it was off to the emergency room with the family jewels in a bloody cooler.

The prank echoed a controversial pro-gun campaign ad by Brian Kemp when he ran for governor of Georgia in 2018, and posed with a shotgun guarding his daughter’s date in his living room.

“I don’t want them to have sex,” Bennett tells his “wife,” Aidy Bryant, from his hospital bed. But it’s way too late for that.

“Dad, we’ve done it a lot,” explains Heidi Gardner as she stands next to him with date Andrew Dismukes.

Begged by Bennett not to have sex that night out of respect for him and the accident, they both respond, “Yeah, we will.”

Check it out up top. Kemp’s campaign ad can be seen here: