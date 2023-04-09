Jafar Taunts 'Swamp Rat' Ron DeSantis Over Spar With Disney On 'Weekend Update'

“Aladdin” villain Jafar (played by Bowen Yang) mocked “baby mayor” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for his battle with Disney during a “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday.

Yang’s take on the “Aladdin” villain comes after a DeSantis-appointed board claimed that a prior Disney-controlled board took away a chunk of its powers and granted Disney the ability to develop to the max on its massive Orlando property.

The prior board – known as Reedy Creek Improvement District – had control over the property before Disney’s disapproval of the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which passed in 2022 and looks to forbid talk of gender and sexuality in the classroom.

Yang took direct aim at DeSantis and called him an “amateur” villain on “Saturday Night Live.”

“He has no rizz, no spark, no drip – the look is giving baby mayor,” Yang said.

“He did wear those white cowboy boots but let’s be honest, they wore him.”

Yang, who joked that opening up Grindr would lead to a phone explosion on Main Street, U.S.A., later weighed in on a comment where “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che said DeSantis “doesn’t even want anything remotely gay” happening at Disney World.

“There’s already a Disney World where nothing gay happens, it’s called Six Flags,” he replied.

Jafar later spoke over menacing music as he addressed the “swamp rat.”

“Bravo for attempting to sieze our precious land only to be twarted once again by the House of Mouse,” said Yang in a message to DeSantis.

“Don’t say gay? Well if there is no gay, there is no Disney. And everyone loves Disney including you ’cause your dumbass got married there.

