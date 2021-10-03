A “Saturday Night Live” skit about an imaginary upcoming “Cars 4” movie with Owen Wilson’s lead character creeping on women and teen girls was suspiciously evocative of one Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

“Back off, jackass. I wasn’t looking at your wife!” Wilson says in a studio as he rehearses lines for his animated character Lightning McQueen. “Calm down, jerkoff. I didn’t touch your daughter. She was coming on to me!” he reads in another line, which makes him visibly uncomfortable.

Advertisement

“Grow up, man; your sister sure did,” McQueen also says, much to Wilson’s disgust.

“So, what college do you girls go to? Oh, you’re in high school? Could’ve fooled me!” Wilson reads in another line as he grows increasingly annoyed.

McQueen also complains to a judge about a “witch hunt” — the result of “one bad date” — keeping him out of the Piston Cup.

Gaetz is reportedly under investigation in a federal sex trafficking probe examining whether he and others at drug-fueled parties paid for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl.

Advertisement

He has denied the accusations, and Gaetz pal Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

“Wait, guys. He’s in court?” Wilson asks in the sketch. Mikey Day, playing a producer, replies: “Yeah, uh, what’s the ish?”

Wilson responds: “Well the ish is, I think Lightning McQueen is the bad guy in this. It just feels like there’s a lot of him creeping on girl cars and then arguing with their dads and husbands and stuff, and it’s a real departure for the character.”

Pixar’s “Cars 3” featuring Lighting McQueen with Wilson’s voice has a strong feminist message.