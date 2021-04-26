Some “Saturday Night Live” cast members don’t seem to find Elon Musk’s upcoming hosting gig a laughing matter.

Following the weird announcement Saturday that the controversial billionaire industrialist would be hosting the May 8 episode alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus, “SNL” cast members Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant published posts on social media that seemed to indicate that they weren’t thrilled about the matter.

NBC via Getty Images At least two member of the "Saturday Night Live" cast are unamused by the choice of Elon Musk as a host.

Bowen initially reacted to the news with a simple frowning face in an Instagram Story, which was screenshot and shared by Twitter users over the weekend. But after the Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” Bowen took a swipe at Musk in another Instagram Story.

“What the fuck does this even mean?” Bowen wrote above Musk’s tweet.

dying at bowen yang's instagram stories after snl announced elon musk is hosting pic.twitter.com/6VVQ47frkR — megan (@chaoticmlkhotel) April 25, 2021

Bryant was a bit more discreet about her possible ire over the situation. Shortly after Musk was announced as host, the Emmy nominee shared a Bernie Sanders tweet in an Instagram Story about the “moral obscenity” of the lack of wealth distribution in America.

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang's posts on their instagram stories after Elon Musk was announced as the next SNL host!!! Even the show's cast hates him!!!!! Why didn't they just give Miley Cyrus double duty as she deserves!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0Ivu8BUwX6 — Georgia👑 (@Georgia39410) April 25, 2021

This is not the first time “SNL” cast members have been pissed about a hosting pick. Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers and Colin Jost have all publicly expressed that they hated working with Donald Trump when he hosted the show in 2004 and again in 2015, before he became president.