'SNL' Cast, Austin Butler Sing Farewell To Cecily Strong With 'Blue Christmas'

Strong's departure on "Saturday Night Live" comes after cast members such as Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson left following last season.
Ben Blanchet

SNL” host Austin Butler led the show’s cast in song during a performance of “Blue Christmas” to pay tribute to departing cast member Cecily Strong on Saturday. (You can watch Butler and the cast sing along with Strong below).

Saturday Night Live” confirmed via its social media accounts that it’d “send off” Strong, who joined the show in 2012, on this weekend’s episode.

Strong, the longest-tenured female cast member in “SNL” history, took on several impersonations during her years on the show including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Tulsi Gabbard, Megyn Kelly and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

Her time on “SNL” was also marked by characters such as “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party.”

Strong previously didn’t appear in the opening credits of this season’s first episode as she performed in “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

She also took a break from the show while filming “Schmigadoon!,” according to the entertainment news site.

Her departure on “Saturday Night Live” comes following the exits of several cast members – including Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson – after last season.

Longtime cast member Kenan Thompson opened Strong’s last sketch by addressing her exit “at RadioShack” and joked that she gave the store “eight incredible years” despite her 11 years of service.

Thompson later brought out the “Elvis” actor, who Thompson deemed “casual Elvis,” to kick off a touching performance of “Blue Christmas.”

You can watch Butler, who was later joined by “SNL” cast members on stage, sing the Elvis Presley classic below.

