'SNL's' White House Crew Belts Out 'Don't Stop Us Now' In Scary Finale

“Fire keeps you warm or burns your house down,” Baldwin said ominously. He boasted he’s on “cruise control to a second term and there’s nothing the Democrats in Congress can do about it.” So, “sit back and enjoy the ride, America.”

“He’s a loose cannon rippin’ up the laws of society,” Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders crooned. “You can’t subpoena him, he’s gonna obstruct.”

Melania (Cecily Strong) piped in: “They call him Mr. Bad Advice, cause he listens to the Fox News guys.”

Even Chris Redd’s Yeezy — in red MAGA hat — made an appearance getting down with “Trump.”

But Robert DeNiro in his turn again as special counsel Robert Mueller never got a chance to say “something very important American needs to hear,” because Badwin jumped in to blab: “No collusion, no obstruction.”

Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence kept singing about men because the song had him all “worked up,” he explained to Strong.

Kenan Thompson’s Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, meanwhile, popped up to warn: “Women are screwed.”

Baldwin’s parting shot: “Guys, it’s been fun. I don’t know what’s next for me, but I wouldn’t be Donald Trump if I didn’t say, tune in next season to see who lives and who dies.”

Check out the video up top.