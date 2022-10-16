Heidi Gardner Channels 'Big Dick Cheney' Energy For Jan. 6 Hearing In 'SNL' Cold Open

“Whether you’re a Republican who’s not watching or a Democrat who’s nodding so hard that your head is falling off, one person is responsible for this insurrection: Donald Trump. And one person will suffer the consequences: Me,” said Gardner’s Cheney.

But she can handle it because she was raised by her notorious dad Dick Cheney who taught her how to “shoot a deer in the face.” She’s been channeling “big Dick Cheney” energy ever since.

Who tried to save the day on Jan. 6? Wide-eyed Nancy Pelosi (Chloe Fineman) and Schumer, who demanded in “SNL’s” alternative universe that Door Dash come through with the lunch orders somewhere in the Capitoil even though lawmakers under siege were forced to change the delivery spot.

Then here was “Trump,” sitting on the toilet the day before the election.

“You know the votes don’t matter. I’ve always said that the votes don’t matter at all. Because what even is the vote? It’s just a piece of paper you fold up and a guy shakes it around,” he explained.

“Trump” suddenly claimed fictional character Apollp Creed from the “Rocky” franchise “is a very close friend of mine. We talk on the phone every day .... He should never have died in that ring ... Where’s the Obamacare?”

“Is Mike Pence dead yet?” Thomas’ Trump finally asked to gasps from the “SNL” audience.

Kenan Thompson’s Rep. Bennie Thompson concluded: “We tried. It was a fun country while it lasted.”