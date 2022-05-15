Oh Crap! 'SNL' Cold Open Skips Politics For Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Trial

“Saturday Night Live” took a break from politics in the cold open to get pooped out over the wild $50 million Amber Heard/Johnny Depp defamation trial.

The cast got right to the “mess” Heard deliberately left in the bed she shared with Depp when the two, as always, weren’t getting along.

Asked in court how he felt about finding “fecal matter” in his bed, “Depp,” played by a pony-tailed Kyle Mooney, responded: “I felt very, very sad.”

After an objection over a mangled line of questioning, Judge Penny Azcarte (played by a wine-drinking Cecily Strong channeling Judge Jeanine Pirro) rules: “I’ll allow it because it does sound fun, and this trial is for fun.”

The results of the offending incident are revealed in court in a surveillance video of property manager Kenan Thompson as he’s checking out Heard and Depp’s bedroom. He sniffs: “Damn! Smells like boo boo in here!”

Everyone, from Thompson to Depp’s landscaper Ego Nwodim and worker Chris Redd refuse to clean it up

“I know it’s not the most pertinent story of the moment,” Kate McKinnon as MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace concedes at the beginning of the sketch. “But with all of the problems in the world isn’t it nice to have a news story we can all collectively watch and say, ‘Ooh, glad it ain’t me?’”

