Colin Jost Slams Justice Alito In Brutal Takedown On 'Weekend Update'

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost mocked Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for his bizarre hypothetical question about a Black mall Santa on Monday.

Alito asked the hypothetical question as the court heard arguments for a case involving whether an evangelical Christian web designer from Colorado had the grounds to refuse work on wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked Monday whether it’d be OK for a white mall Santa to refuse taking photos with children before Alito later dished out a hypothetical question about a Black mall Santa, the New York Times reported.

“So if there’s a Black Santa at the other end of the mall and he doesn’t want to have his picture taken with a child who’s dressed up in a Ku Klux Klan outfit, the Black Santa has to do that?” Alito asked.

Jost, who joked that no gay couple would hire a designer “with those highlights,” also went after Alito on this week’s edition of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Alito added that he’d love an answer before he takes his grandkids to the mall next week,” Jost quipped.

