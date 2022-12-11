What's Hot

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Controversial Comment About Female-Led Action Films

Los Angeles Council Member Involved In Fight With Activist

Prince William Tweets About Friend Who Died In Plane Crash

Andy Biggs Has A Plan To Ruin Kevin McCarthy’s House Speaker Dreams

Democratic Lawmaker Doubles Down On Calls For Clarence Thomas' Resignation

Obama Reflects On 'Darkest Day Of My Presidency' Nearly 10 Years After Sandy Hook

Morocco Makes World Cup History Advancing To Semifinals

USC's Caleb Williams Wins Heisman After Leading Trojan Turnaround

Wisdom, World's Oldest Known Wild Bird, Spotted Once Again At Age 71

Russia Grinds On In Eastern Ukraine With Bakhmut In 'Ruins'

Dementia Has Turned My Family's World Upside Down, And I Don't Know How Much More I Can Take

France Advances To Semifinals At World Cup, Tops England 2-1

Entertainment
saturday night liveSNLcolin jostweekend updatesamuel alito

Colin Jost Slams Justice Alito In Brutal Takedown On 'Weekend Update'

Jost mocked Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for his bizarre hypothetical question about a Black mall Santa on "Saturday Night Live."
Ben Blanchet

Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost mocked Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for his bizarre hypothetical question about a Black mall Santa on Monday.

Alito asked the hypothetical question as the court heard arguments for a case involving whether an evangelical Christian web designer from Colorado had the grounds to refuse work on wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked Monday whether it’d be OK for a white mall Santa to refuse taking photos with children before Alito later dished out a hypothetical question about a Black mall Santa, the New York Times reported.

“So if there’s a Black Santa at the other end of the mall and he doesn’t want to have his picture taken with a child who’s dressed up in a Ku Klux Klan outfit, the Black Santa has to do that?” Alito asked.

Jost, who joked that no gay couple would hire a designer “with those highlights,” also went after Alito on this week’s edition of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Alito added that he’d love an answer before he takes his grandkids to the mall next week,” Jost quipped.

You can watch more from the latest edition of the “SNL” segment below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community