'Weekend Update' Co-Anchor Colin Jost Destroys Trump Over His Ridiculous NFTs

Jost weighed in on the drop of the former president’s $99 “digital trading cards,” a collection that’s been subject to ridicule.
Ben Blanchet

Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost questioned the timing of former President Donald Trump’s NFT collection release in a fiery takedown on “SNL.”

Jost weighed in on this past week’s drop of the former president’s $99 “digital trading cards,” a collection that’s been subject to ridicule despite reportedly selling out in 12 hours.

Jost, who opened “Weekend Update” with a report about the Jan. 6 committee considering to issue referrals of at least three criminal charges against Trump,

The “SNL” cast member later went straight into ripping on Trump’s NFT collection as he mocked the former president’s tendency to get military draft deferments and his ties to antisemitic rapper Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

“It’s such a funny move to get into NFTs after the whole market just crashed, it’s like getting into Kanye now, which Trump also kind of did,” Jost quipped.

You can see more clips from the latest “Weekend Update” below.

