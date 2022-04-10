'Weekend Update' Mocks Too-Kind Penalty For Will Smith Slap

“Is that a punishment?” asked a perplexed Jost on “Saturday Night Live’s” faux news program.

Advertisement

“He can still be nominated and win an award. He can even go to the after-party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again,” Jost quipped.

A real punishment would be to make Smith host next year’s Oscars, said Jost, who hosted the 2018 Emmys awards show with Michael Che.

“Trust me,” he said. “Nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show.”