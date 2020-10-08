‘SNL’ Cuts Musical Guest After Videos Show Him Kissing Women And Partying Maskless

Country musician Morgan Wallen admitted he has some “growing up to do” after his first scheduled musical appearance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend was abruptly axed because he broke the show’s coronavirus precautions.

Multiple videos on TikTok and Twitter in recent days show Wallen, an alum of “The Voice,” partying mask-free in packed crowds and kissing numerous women.

Wallen said on Instagram Wednesday that he was in New York, ready for Saturday’s appearance, when “I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play.”

”I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they’ve obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said, adding: “I’d like to apologize to ‘SNL,’ to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down. And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do.”

Let us take a moment to recognize that Morgan Wallen is a total dirt bag. Most of the girls in this video are 19 years old. As a reminder, he is 27 with a baby.



Round of applause, dude.@MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/3UyH2Qsw84 — Heather Kirk (@heatherkirkk) October 4, 2020

I’ve seen like 87 tiktoks similar to this one. Morgan Wallen belongs to the streets. pic.twitter.com/LNeZVc3v6v — 🍂Tyne🍂 (@RyleeTWing) October 5, 2020

“SNL,” since returning to Studio 8H at New York’s 30 Rock for the Oct. 3 launch of Season 46, has implemented a strict COVID-19 protocol (supported by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to creator Lorne Michaels), which includes limiting tickets, “mandatory” COVID-19 tests, temperature checks, mask-wearing at all times and a COVID-related questionnaire for every audience member, according to Vulture.

Wallen, whose songs include “7 Summers,” said in his video that he would take some time away from public life.

“I’m gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself,” he said. “I wish I could’ve made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again, and Lorne Michaels actually gave me a lot of encouragement by letting me know that we’ll find another time to make this up, so that means a lot to me. Thank you for that.”

It’s unclear whether “SNL” will replace Wallen with another musical guest or skip this week’s musical segments.

A rep for the show declined HuffPost’s request for comment.