Dave Chapelle Talks 'Racist' Trump And How To Survive 'Anguish' In Edgy 'SNL' Monologue

Comedian Dave Chapelle was both scathingly irreverent and touchingly thoughtful in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue. He shredded President Donald Trump and explained how to get through “anguish.”

He called Trump a “racist, hilarious son of a bitch” for referring to the coronavirus as the “Kung Flu,” and mocked the president’s wacky remedies for COVID-19.

“How about some bleach? Some bleach directly in our body,” he recalled Trump’s tip. “Oh boy, the Secret Service is going to have to childproof the White House.”

Chapelle also called it “hilarious” that Trump ended up getting COVID-19 after “running around like the outbreak monkey.”

He referred to Herman Cain, the former GOP presidential candidate who died of COVID after contracting the disease at Trump’s Tulsa rally. Chapelle asked the audience what kind of a man “makes sure’s he’s okay while his friends fight for their lives and die. “A white man,” Chapelle answered. “I don’t mean to put this on the whites, but I’ve been Black a long time, I’ve noticed a pattern.”

Chapelle called it a “pretty incredible day” after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared America’s next president and vice president. But he reminded the audience of four years ago when Hillary Clinton lost — and he was also hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

“Remember how bad that felt?” asked Chapelle, who said he understands division and “anguish.”

“But here’s the difference between me and you,” he explained. “You guys hate each other for that, and I don’t hate anybody. I just hate that feeling. That’s what I fight through,” he added.

“That’s what I suggest you fight through,” he said. “You got to find a way to to live your life, you got to find a way to forgive each other. You got to find a way to find joy in your existence despite that feeling.”

Check it out in the video clip above.

