Fred Armisen's Bloomberg Tips Doorman $30 Million To Crash Hilarious 'SNL' Dem Debate

Armisen’s Michael Bloomberg crashed the party by tipping the doorman $30 million. But he still wasn’t sure if he was running. “Maybe, maybe not. I’d be hard to beat,” he mused. “I’d love to see those Trump supporters come up with a conspiracy theory about a Jewish billionaire with his own media company. Good luck making that stick.”

Colin Jost as a very young looking Pete Buttigieg — in a suit from his first Communion — boasted of the diversity of his backers, running the gamut from “white to eggshell.” David’s Sanders referred to his recent health crisis, but was proud to note that he was the “first heart attack patient to show up to the emergency room in a city bus.”

Joe Biden, played by Harrelson flashing extremely white teeth, was scary. “I see the faces you all make when I talk. You’re scared — scared I’ll say something off-color or even worse, on-color. What I want you to know is you should be scared because I’m always one second away from calling Cory Booker ‘Barack.’”

“The funt is back, baby; America’s fun aunt,” said Rudolph. “I’m also America’s cool aunt: the cah — you know what? Let’s not do that. I’m not going to worry about the polling numbers. I’m just going to have fun and see if I can get some viral moments. Mama needs a GIF.”

“Gabbard” told viewers: “I smell your fear and it makes me stronger.”

Will Ferrell played an unblinking Tom Steyer, who explained he was running to become the Democratic nominee for president because it’s “fun and it gets me out of the house.”

Kate McKinnon’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren explained she’s got “mom-hosting-Thanksgiving-energy. I’m a little overwhelmed because I thought ten people were coming and now there’s 30 million.”

She added: “C’mon, America, put a ring on it.”