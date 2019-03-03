'SNL' Shares Hilarious Video On Dianne Feinstein That Was Cut From Broadcast

A “Saturday Night Live” video cut from the show because of time constraints this weekend is not doomed to obscurity.

The show posted on its YouTube page the video that takes a jab at Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) for her painfully awkward exchange last month with children on the Green New Deal.

Cecily Strong portrays Feinstein as she tries to make amends for her earlier encounter with students. She discusses the Green New Deal with youngsters but repeatedly needs “do-overs.”