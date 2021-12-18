'SNL' Ditches Live Audience, Limits Cast And Crew Amid Omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen.

The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode, featuring “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”

Advertisement

Singer Charli XCX had been scheduled to perform but announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter that she was bowing out.

“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” she wrote. “I am devastated and heartbroken.”

She then urged her fans to “look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Rudd is returning to Studio 8H as host for the fifth time — typically a milestone of much fanfare. British pop star Charli XCX is the night’s musical guest. The Dec. 18 episode was the NBC show’s last announced episode for the year.

Advertisement

It’s unclear which cast members will appear on Saturday’s show, which usually tapes a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m., followed by the live show at 11:30 p.m.

The show returned for its 47th year in September with 16 cast members and five featured players, a particularly crowded field. The size of the cast has allowed for atypical flexibility for its high-profile members, who can now take time off for other projects during the season.

The show said on social media that those who had won tickets to the night’s show would receive more information soon.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Billie Eilish Episode 1813 -- Pictured: (l-r) Aristotle Athari, Bowen Yang, Punkie Johnson, Finneas, host Billie Eilish, Kate McKinnon, Miley Cyrus, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Kenan Thompson, and Alex Moffat during Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Advertisement