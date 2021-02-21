Even The Bros Of 'SNL' Can't Resist The Power Of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Saturdays might be for the boys, but let it be known that “Saturday Night Live” is for men who unapologetically stan female pop stars.

On this weekend’s Regé-Jean Page-hosted episode, the power of Olivia Rodrigo’s smash single, “Drivers License” — which been at the top of the charts for weeks now — was tested when the song started playing in a room full of bros.

“Sounds like some teen girl singing in her room with a piano,” Mikey Day says dismissively at the top of the sketch.

“That’s the beauty of it,” Page hits back. “You got a problem?”

Soon enough, the tough-talking group starts debating the song’s various influences, diving into the headline-grabbing, real-life love triangle that’s supposedly behind the lyrics and discussing whether Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish served as a bigger inspiration for Rodrigo’s sound.

And then, of course, it’s revealed that all of them are secret fans of the song, but have just been afraid to admit it.

“It’s like she ripped a page out of my diary,” Beck Bennett’s pool shark says, before immediately regretting his vulnerability: “I mean notebook. I mean plain brown leather. I can’t read or write.”

But ultimately, no one can resist the pull of Rodrigo’s song when the thumping bridge hits, and the group joins arm-in-arm to belt out the lyrics in unison.

this is all of us when drivers license comes on pic.twitter.com/kwFzd6Vgsp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021

The sketch just so happened to air on Rodrigo’s 18th birthday, and the singer gave their rendition her stamp of approval.

“DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING,” she tweeted after the sketch aired, adding later on Instagram, “I’m losing mind a SNL sketch [about] driver’s license omg.”

DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021