Jelly Beans Make Easter Too 'LGBTQRST' For 'Marjorie Taylor Greene' On 'SNL'

Cecily Strong’s Marjorie Taylor Greene may be “aggressively” wishing her Jewish and Muslim “friends” a happy Easter. But the holiday’s “pastels and jelly beans” make it feel a bit too “LGBTQRST” for her, she explained on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open.
“There’s nothing gay about Easter,” insisted Greene, packing a chocolate automatic rifle with real bullets. It’s a “day when a bunch of male priests worship a shirtless guy with great abs, and talk about wanting to eat his body. That’s straight stuff.”
So “happy Easter, and God bless Russia. I mean America,” she added.
Greene was one of a motley crew of guests introduced by Easter Bunny Bowen Yang.
Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci turned up to describe himself “like glitter — no matter how long you try to get rid of me, I’m still in your hair.”
He promised: “I’m not going to give you any more COVID guidance; I’m not stupid enough to think you’re actually going to follow it ... don’t worry, if you’re vaccinated you’re going to be fine. If you’re not vaccinated — I’m not supposed to say this — I honestly don’t care what happens to you.”
Visitor Elon Musk (Mikey Day) offered 43 billion Peeps to buy Easter, and Kyle Mooney’s Jared Leto introduced himself as Jesus Christ.
James Austin Johnson’s wacky Donald Trump popped up with another inspired word salad — and a predictable gripe.
“Excuse me. Excuse me. I was told we were doing Easter wishes and I was not given my turn,” “Trump” complained. “This is very, very unfair — another example of how whites are being treated horribly in this country.”
He noted: “Easter is time for basket, it’s time for bunny, and frankly, bonnet, okay? And let’s not forget egg.”
He described himself as “healthy as a horse, like Seabiscuit. I see biscuit and I eat biscuit.“
As for the pandemic, “I told America COVID would be over by Easter. I just didn’t say which one, okay?” Trump explained.
Check it out in the video clip up top.