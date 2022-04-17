Jelly Beans Make Easter Too 'LGBTQRST' For 'Marjorie Taylor Greene' On 'SNL'

Cecily Strong’s Marjorie Taylor Greene may be “aggressively” wishing her Jewish and Muslim “friends” a happy Easter. But the holiday’s “pastels and jelly beans” make it feel a bit too “LGBTQRST” for her, she explained on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open.

“There’s nothing gay about Easter,” insisted Greene, packing a chocolate automatic rifle with real bullets. It’s a “day when a bunch of male priests worship a shirtless guy with great abs, and talk about wanting to eat his body. That’s straight stuff.”

So “happy Easter, and God bless Russia. I mean America,” she added.

Greene was one of a motley crew of guests introduced by Easter Bunny Bowen Yang.

Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci turned up to describe himself “like glitter — no matter how long you try to get rid of me, I’m still in your hair.”

He promised: “I’m not going to give you any more COVID guidance; I’m not stupid enough to think you’re actually going to follow it ... don’t worry, if you’re vaccinated you’re going to be fine. If you’re not vaccinated — I’m not supposed to say this — I honestly don’t care what happens to you.”

James Austin Johnson’s wacky Donald Trump popped up with another inspired word salad — and a predictable gripe.

“Excuse me. Excuse me. I was told we were doing Easter wishes and I was not given my turn,” “Trump” complained. “This is very, very unfair — another example of how whites are being treated horribly in this country.”

He noted: “Easter is time for basket, it’s time for bunny, and frankly, bonnet, okay? And let’s not forget egg.”

He described himself as “healthy as a horse, like Seabiscuit. I see biscuit and I eat biscuit.“

As for the pandemic, “I told America COVID would be over by Easter. I just didn’t say which one, okay?” Trump explained.