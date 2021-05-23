'Saturday Night Live' Cast Bids Poignant Farewell After 'Crazy' Season

“Saturday Night Live” ended its season with a unique cold open gathering the cast together to recall a wild year of COVID and strange politics.

“This year was crazy,” declared Aidy Bryant. “So crazy it made a lot of us crazy,” piped up Cecily Strong.

The cast went from “doing very weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person,” said Bowen Yang.

“This is the year we realized we’re more than just a cast; we’re a family,” said Kate McKinnon, actually tearing up.

Bryant added: “And like a true family we’re kind of sick of each other.”

What a season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WxENKTu4k2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 23, 2021

The first host of the season, Chris Rock, popped in for a cameo.

“Here’s how messed up the world was when I hosted, okay?” said Rock. “I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest. And he couldn’t do it because he was running for president. Remember that? Also, the week I was here, the sitting president, who said COVID would disappear, got COVID!”

In other political news, America witnessed an “election, an insurrection, and an objection that there was an insurrection,” said Strong.

Pete Davidson said he couldn’t believe he “made an entire season without testing positive — for COVID.”