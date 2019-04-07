'Saturday Night Live' Hilariously Spoofs 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoffs, Including SVU Version

Can’t bear the thought of “Game of Thrones” coming to an end? Fear not. “Saturday Night Live” has come up with a rollicking set of spinoffs — from an “Arya” version of “Daria,” and “Castle Black” — a “sexy, moody drama about forbidden love” featuring Jon Snow and his dead muse.

Best of all: “Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit,” featuring “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T in medieval detective garb, discussing a gruesome case. Ice-T asks: “You tell me some sick son of a bitch cut this dude’s thing off, then fed it to his dog, then gouged the man’s eyes out, then fed him his own eyes, then wore his skin to an orgy, then got busy in the holes where his eyes used to be?” Hargitay responds: “Ding, ding.”

“The Queen of Kings Landing” takes Kyle Mooney’s Sam and Cecily Strong’s Gilly into sitcom land. And Cersie just might be funny in “Cersei and the City.”

For the kids: “Dire Guys” and “Hodor’s House.”