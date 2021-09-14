'SNL' Goat Boy Cancels Shows At Venues Requiring Vaccination, Rants About ‘Segregation’

“Saturday Night Live” alum Jim Breuer — aka Goat Boy on the show ― ranted about “segregation” in a Facebook Live video in which he announced the cancelation of upcoming stand-up comedy gigs at venues that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from the audience.

“I am absolutely not doing those shows,” the 54-year-old said of performances in New Jersey and Michigan that he has now nixed.

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved by the system or by money and nor should anyone that wants to laugh or be entertained,” added Breuer, who appeared on “SNL” from 1995 to 1998.

Breuer said receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — which has been safely administered to billions of people worldwide and is deemed by public health experts as key to ending the pandemic — was a “choice” and claimed he didn’t care whether people got the shots or not.

“If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care,” he added. “I have to stick to my morals. I have to stick to what I know is right.”

Breuer suggested people were being “forced” and “bribed” into receiving the shots ― which last week became the subject of sweeping new mandates by President Joe Biden amid the ongoing surge of the more contagious delta variant of the disease ― and claimed performers were being held “hostage” by ticketing vendors and state governors.

They are “segregating people,” he added.

“If you try to segregate my audience or my following ... I’m walking away,” Breuer continued, saying he’d rather play back yards and “go bankrupt and make a stance and not segregate.”

In contrast, comedian Patton Oswalt has canceled upcoming tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City because the venues would not require the audience to show they were fully vaccinated or had tested negative for the virus.