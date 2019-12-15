Kate McKinnon's Greta Thunberg Tells Trump To GROW UP In 'SNL' Spoof On Divided America

It turns out Americans couldn’t be more divided in a “Saturday Night Live” mock holiday fairy tale intended to reveal how much we have in common.

Aidy Bryant’s Sam the Snowman ends up baring deep rifts across the country with a peek into various dinner conversations in the cold open before Kate McKinnon’s eerily convincing Greta Thunberg pops up with a chilling warning.

In a white family in South Carolina, the conservative parents are rabid Trump supporters who bicker with their adult son. A California family is full on for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

As for a black family in Atlanta, they’re debating whether “Bad Boys 3” will be any good — because the political scene is so hopeless it’s a waste of time to talk about it.

“Could we please talk about politics?” asks Chris Redd, playing the adult son.

“Oh, you mean how Trump is definitely getting impeached and then definitely getting reelected? I’m good,” responds “dad” Kenan Thompson. “If white people tell you, ‘I might not vote for Trump this time,’ you know what that’s called, right? A lie.”

He’s just happy that three black quarterbacks beat Tom Brady this season.

But ... “you know who I’m starting to like a lot?” quips Thompson. “That Pete Buttigieg,” which draws uproarious laughter from all.

None of it matters, Bryant warns, because the election will come down to 1,000 voters in Wisconsin, “who won’t even think about the election until the morning of. And that’s the magic of the Electoral College!”

That’s when McKinnon’s Thunberg pops up to soberly point out that the snowman will be gone in 10 years, thanks to climate change. “Her home will be a puddle. Santa, reindeer, the North Pole — all of it gone! The ice caps will melt and the elves will drown,” she warns.

So “Donald Trump, step to me and I’ll come at you like a plastic straw comes at a turtle. I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man, but GROW UP.”

In an effort to lighten things up just a bit, “Thunberg” wishes everyone a “Merry-maybe-our-last Christmas.”

Check out the clip up top.