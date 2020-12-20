Kids Confused As Grinch Gets Raunchy In Threesome With Kristen Wiig On 'SNL'

The trio had an awkward time explaining the unusual noises coming from the bedroom the following morning to kids Kyle Mooney, Chloe Fineman as they sat by the Christmas tree. The Grinch’s heart wasn’t the “only thing that grew three sizes,” Wiig chuckled to dad.

It was one of several sketches highlighting “SNL” host and former cast member Wiig. She did a riff as the pigeon lady from “Home Alone 2,” and was an overworked, overlooked Christmas morning mom who just “got a robe” for Christmas, while her cared-for family was swimming in gifts. Wiig also resurrected her recurring popular character Susie.

Check out the Grinch in the clip up top, and the other sketches here:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!