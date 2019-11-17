Jon Hamm's Bill Taylor Kisses, Tells And 'Takes Notes' In 'Days Of Our Impeachment' On 'SNL'

The House impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump is definitely not “The Masked Singer.” So “Saturday Night Live” decided to juice up the hearings and turn them into the soap opera “Days of Our Impeachment” — where “the only thing at stake is our democracy.”

Jon Hamm popped up to play Ukraine’s acting Ambassador William Taylor, who had a steamy kissing scene with “telenovela” sensation Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villasenor). “I don’t just kiss and tell,” Hamm’s Taylor explained. “I kiss and tell and I take notes.”

The hearings also featured the “cross examiner with a mysterious brain injury” — Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (Mikey Day), and action-freezing situations like Trump’s tweets savaging former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch (Cecily Strong).

As unsurprising as ever: Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell (played by Beck Bennett), who suddenly appeared to declare that the “Senate has voted: Acquitted!” — even though the Senate didn’t have the case.

“SNL” may have been inspired by the fate of the actual NBC’s daytime soap “Days of Our Lives.” The program announced earlier this week that the entire cast was released from their contracts, and the 55-year-old show would go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of November.

Check out the clip up top.