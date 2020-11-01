'Saturday Night Live' Cast Faces Down The Horror Of Another Possible Trump Win

Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden and Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton turned up for a Halloween cold open on “Saturday Night Live” scared to death about Election Day.
“It’s a spooky time filled with demons and darkness … also, it’s Halloween,” quipped Carrey’s Biden from a chair in a haunted mansion with creepy decorations from Melania Trump’s ugly Christmas display.
For some Trump voters, “it’s the only time they’ll wear a mask,” he added.
People are “excited to vote, but very, very, very worried about the outcome,” “Biden admitted.
“But don’t worry! They say I’m eight points ahead. Poll numbers like that can only go wrong once in a blue moon,” soothed Carrey as he happened to glance over his shoulder at a ... blue moon.
As Carrey read a parody of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven,” McKinnon’s Clinton showed up like a ghost of Halloween past to warn him that Democrats lost before.
But Carrey shook off the doom and gloom, declaring: “I’m going to win because I’m a baller; just ask my running mate Kamala,” mispronouncing her name to rhyme in his reading.
Cue Maya Rudolph with some advice: “Our nation will endure. Use your voice and use your vote. Democracy will represent.”
Said Carrey: “In this daylight savings time, let’s gain an hour and lose a president.”
Check out the clip above.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place