Jim Carrey's Joe Biden Slams L-o-s-e-r Trump As 'Saturday Night Live' Audience Goes Wild

Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden channeled Ace Ventura to skewer Donald Trump with a drawn out looooser dig in a “Saturday Night Live” cold open that was largely a celebration.

It was a strange confluence of events with “SNL” addressing a Joe Biden victory the same day the race for president was called.

Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris managed to slip into a white suit similar to what the real Harris wore in her first vice presidential remarks just hours earlier.

The audience went wild as Rudoph’s Harris listed all her firsts: “First female, first Black, first Indian-American, first biracial vice president.”

If “any of that terrifies you, I don’t give a funt,” Rudolph said. “Also my husband will be the first second gentleman, and he’s Jewish so, between us, we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot.”

Alec Baldwin turned up in what could be his last appearance as Trump, which Baldwin has repeatedly said can’t happen fast enough.

“I was reelected president of the United States,” he announced. “But of course they are trying to steal the election away from me.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany (Chloe Fineman) popped up with a red map that Baldwin said proved his “red wave” victory — until McEnany explained it was COVID-19 cases.

Then Baldwin moved to a piano on stage, and accompanied himself as he sang quietly: “I’ve got to be a macho, macho man.” It’s to “remind you who I really am,” said Baldwin’s Trump.

He wrapped up: “I’m not going to say goodbye, America. I’m just going to say, ‘See you in court!’”

The piano bit recalled Kate McKinnon’s moving elegy “Hallelujah” four years ago after Hillary Clinton’s defeat.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) started off the cold open announcing Biden’s win. “God damn that feels good!” he said.

