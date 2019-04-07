Jason Sudeikis' Joe Biden Gets Smacked Down On 'SNL' Over Grabby Hands

Joe Biden gets some tips and tricks on how to properly greet a woman. #SNL pic.twitter.com/OiJBG8z3mF

Jason Sudeikis was back on Saturday Night Live as Joe Biden, irrepressibly upbeat even as he gets smacked down for his “touchy feely” approach to women.

“Biden” advisors Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong aim to reign him in on the cold open with sensitivity training provided by a frustrated Kate McKinnon. “Joe’s a good guy and he means well. He’s just a little behind the times,” confides Strong.

Biden gets it. “I’m a tactile politician. I’m a hugger, I’m a kisser, and I’m a little bit of a sniffer,” he concedes.

He rubs foreheads with McKinnon, claiming to be “one percent Eskimo,” wants to do a “Dirty Dancing” bit with a voter, and cues up ZZ Top’s “Legs” for practice encounters with women.

Turnabout finally comes with Leslie Jones, an “Oakland voter,” who happily shouts “Oh my God! Obama’s granddaddy!” when she recognizes him – then gets handsy with “Biden,” grabbing him in a hug, paddling his butt — and squeezing.