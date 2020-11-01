'Elderly Man Contest' Won't Shake Up Rich And Poor, John Mulaney Grumbles on 'SNL'

Former “Saturday Night Live” writer (and fourth time host) John Mulaney grumbled in his monologue about the upcoming “elderly man contest.” No matter who wins, it’s not going to be revolutionary, he complained.
“There’s two elderly men, and you’re supposed to choose your favorite of the elderly men,” Mulaney explained.
“You can put it in the mail, or you can ... write down which elderly man you like, and then we’ll add them all up, and then we might have the same elderly man or we might have a new elderly man.”
But “no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States,” said Mulvaney.
“The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish. Families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction. Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects, and when she does she’ll deliver, she’s so good at being on TV.”
But Mulaney has very much appreciated New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the “dramedy” of his press conferences.
Check out Mulaney’s full monologue in the video up top.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place